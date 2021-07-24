Flood Advisory issued for Uintah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Uintah The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Rio Blanco County in northwestern Colorado East Central Uintah County in northeastern Utah * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.4 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Rio Blanco and East Central Uintah Counties