Catron County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Cibola, Socorro by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Catron; Cibola; Socorro The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Socorro County in central New Mexico Northeastern Catron County in west central New Mexico South Central Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 605 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated strong and slow moving thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain are estimated to have fallen in some locations and heavy rain fell in the area yesterday, so soils are saturated. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks, arroyos, streams, streets as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Datil, Magdalena, National Radio Astronomy Observatory and Alamo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

County
Cibola County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Alamo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Socorro County, NM
City
Socorro, NM
County
Catron County, NM
City
Magdalena, NM
