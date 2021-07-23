Cancel
NHL

NHL Draft Live Tracker: Follow Along for Day 1 Action

By The Hockey News
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Follow the 2021 NHL draft with analysis from Ryan Kennedy and Steven Ellis throughout Friday's first-round draft action.

------

1. Buffalo Sabres: Owen Power, D (Michigan, NCAA)

Coming off of a strong World Championship performance, Power clearly showed he's ready to play against men. He's expected to go back to the NCAA and build upon his strengths, which isn't a bad thing. His skating is great, can run the power play, not many glaring weaknesses. Can't teach size, either.

2. Seattle Kraken: Matty Beniers, C (Michigan, NCAA)

Beniers is simply full of energy. Every shift, he's relentless and attacks everything like his career depends on it. When you have a player with his skill level with his compete, you've got a center to get really excited about.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Mason McTavish, C (Olten, SUI)

With everything he has shown – his size, strength and skill – he took his game to a new level this season. One of the better releases in the draft, loves to shoot and can piss everyone off on the ice.

4. New Jersey Devils: Luke Hughes, D (USNTDP)

A smooth skater with good size, great vision and brings a lot to a team's offense from the point. Lots of similar traits between him and Quinn, but Luke uses his size a bit more. One of the better skaters in the draft.

5. Columbus Blue Jackets: Kent Johnson, C (Michigan, NCAA)

Highlight-reel machine. In terms of pure skill, he's one of the most fun to watch. Puck-handler to thee extreme. Great eyes, and once he adds some more strength to go with his size, he'll be tough to slow down.

6. Detroit Red Wings: Simon Edvinsson, D (Frolunda, SWE)

A big defender that skates like a smaller D-man, Edvinsson seems to play his best hockey when there's something on the line late in a game. He can be inconsistent at points but with the right coaching, he'll be something special.

7. San Jose Sharks: William Eklund, LW (Djurgarden, SHL)

When you watch him, you can tell he sees the ice really well. Doesn't look lost often, is well-rounded and will get into the dirty areas for a play. One of the more NHL-ready players, but no need to rush. There are just so many things that he does well.

8. Los Angeles Kings: Brandt Clarke, D (Zamky, SVK)

If his skating improves, Clarke could end up being a real star out of this draft. His offensive talent is among the best of all defenders in this draft and he is as creative as they come. Decision-making needs refining, but he could make the teams that passed over on him pay in the long run.

9. Arizona Coyotes (from Vancouver Canucks): Dylan Guenther, RW (Edmonton, WHL)

He's so well-rounded. He's a strong skater, equally dangerous as a shooter and a passer and there's a lot of energy in his game. He fights for every opportunity. His U-18 World Championship performance was considered a weakness of his season, yet he still performed at a high level. Defensive issues are the biggest concern, but it's really not that bad.

10. Ottawa Senators: Tyler Boucher, RW (USNTDP)

He really takes after Josh Anderson. Power forward, likes to get aggressive. Big, puts power behind his shot. A scout recently told The Hockey News: "Can I just compare him to a rhino?"

11. Forfeited pick (ARI)

12. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks): Cole Sillinger, C (Sioux Falls):

Son of Mike, a former Blue Jackets forward, Sillinger has a big shot, finds open lanes really well and based on his season in the USHL, he's only getting better with every game played. Columbus has looked good today.

13. Calgary Flames: Matt Coronato, LW (Chicago, USHL)

Calgary has its future middle-six goal-scoring winger. He just obliterated the USHL with his shot. Coronato just knows how to fool goalies and shoots at a high volume. Expect his NCAA transition to be seamless.

14. Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia Flyers): Isak Rosen, LW (Leksand, SWE)

Rosen is someone on the radar for quite a long time thanks to many great showings with Sweden. No real offense in the SHL against men but he was downright dangerous with the puck at the U-18 World Championship. He seems to have no fear against older competition but needs to bulk up. Outstanding skater, great passer.

15. Detroit Red Wings (from Dallas Stars): Sebastian Cossa, G (Edmonton, WHL)

Already huge at 6-foot-7, Cossa is a giant in the crease that sees through traffic so well. There aren't a ton of downsides to his game – he's aggressive on his angles, rebound control is nice. Future No. 1, for sure.

16. New York Rangers: Brennan Othmann, LW (Olten, SUI)

Othmann hits everything that moves and is a good complimentary player. He can play just about any role you need him to and really comes alive when playing with quality linemates. Good chance he becomes a fan favorite in NYR and hated by everyone else.

17. St. Louis Blues: Zach Bolduc, C (Rimouski, QMJHL)

He didn't have Alexis Lafreniere at his disposal this year, but Zachary Bolduc has enough going for him to warrant significant attention at the draft table. Underrated in a sense, but he's smooth in his passes and is a solid finisher.

18. Winnipeg Jets: Chaz Lucius, C (USNTDP)

Lucius came back from a knee injury and somehow improved his play. Scores at a stupidly high rate. Tremendous release, think Stevie Stamkos. Doesn't let off a lot of weak shots. Probably would be a sniper if he joined the army.

19. Nashville Predators: Fyodor Svechkov, C (Togliatti, VHL)

Svechkov seems to play best when he keeps things simple. Reliable as a two-way forward, really smart with the puck and competes to the death. The term "200-foot game" is a bit cliche but Svechkov uses every inch of ice in all areas to his advantage.

20. Minnesota Wild (from Edmonton Oilers): Jesper Wallstedt, G (Lulea, SHL)

Fell a bit farther than many people expected, but don't be shocked if he becomes the top player in this draft when we look back 10 years from now. Good size with tremendous athleticism and speed in the blue paint. Played the full year in the SHL. Calm, smart, and a future No. 1.

21. Boston Bruins: Fabian Lysell, RW (Lulea, SHL)

On the ice, Lysell is a dynamic forward with a high level of creativity. Great wrist shot, seems to have confidence anywhere he shoots from. Tough to take the puck off of when he's moving at a high pace. Some questions about his maturity, but the skill is definitely there.

22. Edmonton Oilers (from Minnesota Wild): Xavier Bourgault, C (Shawinigan, QMJHL)

One of the better shooters in the draft, Bourgault is creative, smart with the disk and physical play doesn't bother him.

23. Dallas Stars (from Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals): Wyatt Johnston, C (Windsor, OHL)

Johnston didn't play this year outside of the U-18 World Championship, and he mainly played a defensive role with Canada. Still, this could pay off well for Dallas because while he's still an unknown quantity, he's a good team guy that can fit any role.

24. Florida Panthers: Mackie Samoskevich, C (Chicago, USHL)

Need speed? He has it. Love his shot, but he's a tremendous playmaker, too. Drives the play a lot. Another key member of the hotshot Chicago Steel of the USHL.

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Toronto Maple Leafs): Corson Ceulemans, D (Brooks, AJHL)

Ceulemans may have slipped farther than many expected, but that's quite the pickup for a Blue Jackets team that made a bunch of smart picks today. He adapted so well to the pace at the U-18 World Championship, the highest competition he had ever faced.

26. Minnesota Wild (from Pittsburgh Penguins): Carson Lambos, D (Winnipeg, WHL)

There's top-pairing potential, despite a bit of a setback season. A medical procedure ended his season early and his time in Europe wasn't great, but his play at home last year was impressive. It'll be nice to see him playing a full year back on junior-sized ice because there's a lot to be excited about.

27. Nashville Predators (from Carolina Hurricanes): Zachary L'Heureux, C (Halifax, QMJHL)

A bit of a bull in a china shop, but there's a lot of raw skill there. Hits everything on the planet in an attempt to score. Loved him at the Canada Winter Games. He'll piss everyone off at the next level, but needs to calm down. Brad Marchand's clone.

28. Colorado Avalanche: Oskar Olausson, LW (HV71)

A scout told The Hockey News: “He’s dynamic, an excellent skater with good puck skills, too, and he’s got good hands. He offers a lot of upside with that. He creates offense with his speed, and he protects the puck well."

29. New Jersey Devils (from New York Islanders): Chase Stillman, RW (Esbjerg, DEN)

Motor, motor, motor, go, go, go. Liked his play at the Under-18 World Championship. Plays physical and scoring isn't an issue for him. I think he could be a good value pick once he really irons out his full offensive game.

30. Vegas Golden Knights: Zach Dean, C (Gatineau, QMJHL)

Big-time offensive producer back in minor midget and the numbers seemed to follow in the QMJHL despite being on a middling squad. Consistency is a factor, but his speed really impresses.

31. Montreal Canadiens: Logan Mailloux, D (London, OHL)

Well... Mailloux renounced himself from the draft after reports came out that he paid a fine for an offense of a sexual nature in Sweden. This one is a shock.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (from Columbus Blue Jackets and

Tampa Bay Lightning): Nolan Allan, D (Prince Albert, WHL)

A true defensive defenseman, he'll take care of business in front of your own net and stay reliable in his own zone. Kinda similar to former Blackhawks star Brent Seabrook.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

