Hancock County, ME

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your lifejacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.

alerts.weather.gov

