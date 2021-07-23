Madeleine Mantock Speaks Out About Leaving 'Charmed' After 3 Seasons
Over a decade after Charmed fans said goodbye to the original supernatural fantasy drama, a new “Power of Three” was introduced in a highly anticipated 2018 reboot of the popular series. Now, that the CW fantasy drama has wrapped up its latest season, it's set to return with a fourth installment in early 2022. But unfortunately, it won’t include a storyline for the eldest sister Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock).www.goodhousekeeping.com
