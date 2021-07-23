Madeleine Mantock Speaks Out About Leaving 'Charmed' After 3 Seasons

The CW's Supergirl will return for the remaining episodes of its sixth and final season on Tuesday, August 24 and while fans of the Arrowverse series eagerly await the show's return, its stars are saying goodbye to the characters they've brought to life during the show's run. Production on Supergirl is wrapping up and that means several of the actors have finished their work, including Dreamer actress Nicole Maines. Maines took to Twitter on Friday night to say that it's a wrap on the character, telling fans that it's "been a dream".