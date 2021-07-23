Cancel
WATCH: 17 Brown Bears Have Feeding Frenzy on Salmon in Alaska River

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
It seems to be a bit of a buffet party for a group of bears amid one of the world’s most gorgeous backdrops. Live footage recently captured a group of seventeen Coastal brown Bears feasting on an abundance of salmon. The massive furry hunters were captured congregating at Alaska’s Katmai National Park.

