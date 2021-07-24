Ford Bronco Owners Complain Of Hardtop Quality Issues
The Ford Bronco is arguably one of, if not the hottest automotive commodity right now. Unfortunately, the new off-roader just can’t catch a break it seems. Despite its overwhelmingly positive reception, the Blue Oval’s new off-roader has been down on its luck since long before the first models even rolled off the production line. Now, new owners have lodged complaints regarding the quality of the hardtops on certain Bronco models.www.motorbiscuit.com
