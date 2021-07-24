Ford Bronco Owners Complain Of Hardtop Quality Issues

By now, you may have finally seen a 2021 Ford Bronco out in the wild — in a parking lot, on the highway, or even in the wilderness as Dearborn intended. If you want a Bronco for your own garage, though, either be prepared to pay up or wait a long, long time. It may not be worth the wait, after all, since you’ll be lucky to get on the list for a 2023 Bronco at this point. If you can’t wait that long, perhaps consider one of these alternatives. Some may fly a bit more under the radar, but you’ll probably pay less for one, and you’ll be able to head out on an adventure right now.