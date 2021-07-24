Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cheat Sheet: Reese Witherspoon & Kelly Ripa Prove They're Cool Moms—& 2020 Tokyo Olympics Kick Off

By Tierney Bricker
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin. Halsey is ready for a party of three. The singer shared the sweet and special news that she welcomed their first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, posting a photo of little one Ender Ridley Aydin on their Instagram. "Gratitude," the 26-year-old star wrote on social media alongside family photos. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Elizabeth Gillies
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Kelly Ripa
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Alex Pettyfer
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Halsey
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Toni Garrn
Person
Ava Phillippe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Channel#The Yurchenko Double Pike#Tiktok#Olympian#N A#Machine Gun Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Is A Grecian Goddess In White Dress As She Heads To Dinner With Kids Max & Emme, 13

After checking out a nearby Los Angeles private school, J.Lo headed to a family dinner with her twins Max and Emme. Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed some one-on-one time with her kids, son Max and daughter Emme, 13. The “Get Right” singer was spotted exiting a black SUV with Max at a Beverly Hills restaurant on Saturday, July 10 where they met his twin sister inside. Jennifer looked fresh off the runway in a breezy white dress with a one strap, asymmetrical top by A.L.C. — perfect for the California heat wave!
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesIn Style

Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian a Haircut

We've officially moved past tattoos and blood to something a Kardashian might hold even dearer than life itself: hair. In a new Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her beau Travis Barker gave her a trim, something presumably left to the famous family's stable of highly paid and highly qualified professionals.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ava Philippe, 21, Looks Just Like Mom Reese Witherspoon As She Rocks A Crop Top On Lunch Date With BF

Reese Witherspoon’s mini-me Ava has stepped out in a pair of ripped jeans a crop top for a lunch date with boyfriend Owen Mahoney. Reese Witherspoon‘s daughter, Ava Phillippe looked like the spitting image of her A-list mom when she stepped out for a lunch date with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney in Los Angeles on July 27. Ava, 21, opted for a pink crop top and a pair of ripped, blue jeans as she styled her blonde tresses in loose waves. She also accessorized with white sneakers, oversized sunglasses, an animal print handbag, and layered gold jewelry.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Here’s Proof Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Are Twins

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: There’s something wild about this mother-daughter duo!. If you follow Reese Witherspoon on social media, chances are you are well aware that the actress loves to share glimpses into her family life. This week, the Oscar winner provided a memory of her most recent vacation with daughter Ava Phillippe. “My girl,” Reese captioned the photo with a heart emoji. “Also: Should I get bangs?”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

This Photo of Fred Durst Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch: Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst's Shocks Fans With New Look. We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!. The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon thrills fans in a hot pink dress we want too

Reese Witherspoon might just be the queen of summer gingham - and we can’t get enough. The Oscar winner gave us all the vibes of the season yet again when she shared a photo on Instagram that showed her striking a pose in a backyard near a white picket fence wearing a hot pink gingham dress from her Southern Belle chic brand Draper James.

Comments / 0

Community Policy