Mayor takes ride in 1 of EFD's new trucks as it hits streets

Enid Mayor George Pankonin takes a ride in one of the new fire engines that was put in service Friday , July 23, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — One of Enid Fire Department’s newest engines officially went into service Friday.

Mayor George Pankonin and his wife Melody took a ride in the firetruck as it was driven from Station 1 to Station 3 on 30th and Randolph, where it will stay.

“I like to show support for the city and every part of the city as they’re doing things,” Pankonin said. “Fire trucks are expensive vehicles. You don’t get them very often. ... The community is very supportive of all the agencies in the community including the Fire Department and the (Enid) Police Department. It’s really nice to be able to see the results of, ‘Where do my tax dollars go?’”

About three weeks ago, EFD received the two new engines manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wis. The department spent about three or four months designing the engines before Pierce began building, which took another three months.

The other new engine will remain at Station 1.

Both of the engines will provide about 25 to 30 years of service for the community and cost $638,000 each, EFD Chief Joe Jackson said.

EFD Lt. Alan Crawford of Station 3 said he and his crew are excited to get the new truck out on the road to serve the community.

“By 5 p.m. (Friday), this engine will be ready to go out,” Crawford said.

Pankonin, who said his first-ever ride in a fire truck went “really well,” is glad that one of the new engines is out on the streets and ready to serve the community, crediting the firefighters who responds to calls.

“If you’re in trouble, they’re the ones that are going to be there to help you,” Pankonin said.