Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

Mayor takes ride in 1 of EFD's new trucks as it hits streets

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfCnb_0b6HYxgf00
Enid Mayor George Pankonin takes a ride in one of the new fire engines that was put in service Friday , July 23, 2021 . (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — One of Enid Fire Department’s newest engines officially went into service Friday.

Mayor George Pankonin and his wife Melody took a ride in the firetruck as it was driven from Station 1 to Station 3 on 30th and Randolph, where it will stay.

“I like to show support for the city and every part of the city as they’re doing things,” Pankonin said. “Fire trucks are expensive vehicles. You don’t get them very often. ... The community is very supportive of all the agencies in the community including the Fire Department and the (Enid) Police Department. It’s really nice to be able to see the results of, ‘Where do my tax dollars go?’”

About three weeks ago, EFD received the two new engines manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton, Wis. The department spent about three or four months designing the engines before Pierce began building, which took another three months.

The other new engine will remain at Station 1.

Both of the engines will provide about 25 to 30 years of service for the community and cost $638,000 each, EFD Chief Joe Jackson said.

EFD Lt. Alan Crawford of Station 3 said he and his crew are excited to get the new truck out on the road to serve the community.

“By 5 p.m. (Friday), this engine will be ready to go out,” Crawford said.

Pankonin, who said his first-ever ride in a fire truck went “really well,” is glad that one of the new engines is out on the streets and ready to serve the community, crediting the firefighters who responds to calls.

“If you’re in trouble, they’re the ones that are going to be there to help you,” Pankonin said.

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
194
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Local
Oklahoma Government
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Pierce Manufacturing#Police#Efd#Enid Fire Department#The Fire Department#Station 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Posted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy