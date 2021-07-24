American Pet Products Association Announces Innovative Outdoor & Summer Products for Pet Owners

It's a story you probably heard a lot over the course of the pandemic, and maybe you even experienced it yourself. When lockdowns went into place and we all were staying at home for quarantine, a lot of people started to have a lot more time on their hands and were feeling a little lonely. As a result, many of them ended up adopting a new pet - pet adoption rates around the country spiked in 2020, and a lot of people found themselves with a new dog or a new cat to wait out the pandemic with.