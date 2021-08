Dr. Ritesh Mukherjee is Vice President - Enterprise at Jio, on a mission to digitize businesses with affordable and secure connectivity. If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we should expect the unexpected. Enterprises with the best security tools and practices in place still need to be prepared on how to respond when they face a hack. This means more than just having an incident response team to isolate, investigate, clean and restore. If a company is the victim of a ransomware attack, for example, then its incident response team must already know answers to the following: