Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

American Pet Products Association Announces Innovative Outdoor & Summer Products for Pet Owners

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is giving pet parents some tips on the best outdoor and summer products to purchase during the summer season. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, pet spending increased during the past year, with 35% of pet owners stating they spent more on their pet/pet supplies – including food, wellness-related products and other pet care items – in the last 12 months than in the preceding year.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Store#Pet Industry#Dog Poop#Pet Owners#Appa President Ceo#Dig Defence#Oak Berry#Peanuts#Snoopy#Usda#Lte#Spray#Cedarwood#Eqyss#Loving Pets#The Double Diner#Pet House Candles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Skin CareABC Action News

Summer Wellness Products

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some great summer wellness products!. Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the hydration of a cream, and SPF 30. Lotrimin’s preventative care line wants to help you step confidently wherever you go this summer. WaterWipes are...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Appoints Brand Manager

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.
Pet Servicesshesafullonmonet.com

Solve The Toughest Pet Problems With These Helpful Products

Yes, we all love our fur babies, but having a pet is not always a walk in the park (pun intended). I thought I shed a lot of hair until I got a cat and started finding fur clumps literally everywhere. Some dogs would rather walk themselves — I get it, you’re independent, but that’s a no from me. Litter boxes are honestly a nightmare (someone toilet train my cats, please) and dogs tracking mud in the house? No, thank you.
Pet ServicesPosted by
CNN

Petco is taking up to 50% off pet products at the Ruff & Mews Sales Event

An excuse to spoil our pets? Consider us in. Petco’s Ruff & Mews Sale Event, running now through July 24, is the perfect time to show our dogs and cats a little love for the cuddles, entertainment and pet therapy they’ve provided over the past year. During the sale, pet moms and dads can take up to 60% off health and wellness products for four-legged family members.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Over Half Of New Pet Owners In Montana Have “Pet Regret”

It's a story you probably heard a lot over the course of the pandemic, and maybe you even experienced it yourself. When lockdowns went into place and we all were staying at home for quarantine, a lot of people started to have a lot more time on their hands and were feeling a little lonely. As a result, many of them ended up adopting a new pet - pet adoption rates around the country spiked in 2020, and a lot of people found themselves with a new dog or a new cat to wait out the pandemic with.
Pet ServicesNewsweek

25 Perfect Pet Products Your Furry Friends Will Love

When it comes to most pets—cat, dog, bunny or whatever else—most pawrents can attest to the old adage "It's the little things." We may bust our butts to afford our pets' bougie lifestyles—expensive fresh-cooked food, costly vet bills when necessary and the like—but the old saying really rings true. Got an old Amazon box laying around? Cat heaven. Tattered old rope? Every dog's dream.
Pet Servicescbs17

Multiple dog food brands recalled over substance that could harm your pet

(WTAJ) — Multiple dog food brands have been recalled due to possible high levels of a by-product that can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities. According to a release, Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of some dog food under the brands Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.
IndustryTimes Union

Summer product shortages disrupt outdoor living

The pandemic last year was linked to many product shortages as quarantined masses took up hobbies and sought to enhance life at home. (Anyone last year who looked for toilet paper or flour knows this disruption too well.) Now, since early summer, chlorine tablets for home pools have been added to that list, joining other in-demand seasonal favorites that are very hard to find: grills, gardening tools and even Mason jars.
Arlington, TXShorthorn

Tips for protecting your pets from the summer heat

Residents aren’t the only ones looking to escape the summer heat; pets are just as susceptible to the hot climate. An Arlington animal expert shares tips on taking care of pets in the heat. Brandi Alcantar, animal cruelty investigator for the City of Arlington, said high temperatures create a lot...
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Petco Wants to Meet with Manufacturers of Sustainable Pet Products

Petco Health and Wellness Co. will host its first-ever Sustainability Vendor Summit on Sept. 22, as part of the company’s public commitment to increase its assortment of sustainable pet products to 50 percent by the end of 2025, company officials reported. The virtual event, hosted in partnership with ECRM and RangeMe, will connect suppliers of sustainable pet products directly with Petco’s merchandising team.
PetsWVNews

Summer Safety Tips for Your Pet

From heat waves to fireworks, summer can take a toll on pets’ emotional and physical wellness. According to some pet experts, the heart of relief for a number of common seasonal pet woes is CBD. Here are some insights into how to use it, plus additional measures you can take for a safe, healthy summer with pets.
Pet Serviceskirklandreporter.com

Penelope’s Bloom Review – Buy High Quality CBD Pet Products?

It can be challenging to mix your busy schedule with catering for your pet. As an animal lover and pet owner, you must make smart decisions to benefit your animal. It would be irresponsible to leave your pet to cater for itself. This is why brands like Penelope’s Bloom exist. The company provides high-quality CBD supplements for cats and dogs.
Petstheleadernews.com

Local pet owners have abundance of boarding options

We all love our pets. Of course we do, because we would not have gotten them otherwise. And because we love them, we usually want to spoil them with as much care and attention as we can. But at some point, we need to take care of ourselves as well...
Pet ServicesAmerican Veterinary Medical Association

More pet owners are shopping online

The percentage of pet products purchased online in the United States more than tripled over the past five years, from 8% in 2015 to 30% in 2020. For people buying pet products online, the leaders are Amazon (59%) and Chewy (41%), according to consumer market researcher Packaged Facts. As Packaged...
Topeka, KSKSNT

Pet Advice: Cats — Indoors or Outdoors?

TOPEKA (KTMJ) — In this week’s Pet Advice segment, Dr. Amy Guernsey with University Veterinary Care Center talks about the pros and cons of allowing your cat to be outdoors, as well as shares tips for keeping your feline friend healthy.
Huntington, NYMassapequa Post

Pets, Pets, Pets

My animal rescue responsibilities branched off in a new direction. In June, Last Hope opened a thrift shop each Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 274 New York Avenue in Huntington Village. I love being one of the volunteer sales associates on Thursdays. Like magic, we...
Paducah, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Veterinarian warns pet owners of heat stroke symptoms

PADUCAH- Saturday's weather led many of you to spend the day outdoors. Some people went to the park for humans and others headed to dog parks. That's where you will find dog owner, Rebecca Furch. "It's too hot to walk them since the pavement gets hot. I don't think people...
Fountain County, INNewsbug.info

Pets and Hobby Parade winners announced

The Pet and Hobby Parade at the Fountain County 4-H Fair, sponsored by the Fountain County Farm Bureau, Inc., had 15 groups participating. The grand prize was the Cousins Pet Shop that included a one-legged chicken, two rabbits, two kittens and a dog. They were the Deels, and the Actions. Miss Congeniality Ashley Crowder presented them with the prize of $25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy