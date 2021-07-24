Employment Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2117018. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.www.middletownpress.com
