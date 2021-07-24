Cancel
Employment Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

 8 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2117018. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

