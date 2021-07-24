Cancel
ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto Launches Art Of ITALICUS 2021: Second Edition Of Its Annual "GLOCAL" Art Contest And Digital Campaign

Working in collaboration with Moniker Culture, a world-leading urban and contemporary arts platform, Art of ITALICUS 2021 – Creative Talent calls upon both established and emerging artists, illustrators, graphic designers and painters to create works that reinterpret some of the world’s most iconic cities and their personalities with the vibrant and contemporary aesthetic of ITALICUS. It will feature a digital campaign, connecting with artists’ communities around the world to inspire competitors, while celebrating the featured cities and the local communities within them.

#Art World#Art Installations#Contemporary Art#Street Art#Moniker Culture#Cities Reimagined#Italian#Calabrian
