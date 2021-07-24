ITALICUS Rosolio Di Bergamotto Launches Art Of ITALICUS 2021: Second Edition Of Its Annual “GLOCAL” Art Contest And Digital Campaign

The Ossabaw Island Foundation announced a call for artists to submit artwork donations to be auctioned virtually on their website ossabawisland.org. The deadline for entry is Friday, Oct. 1. Artists may submit a work of art with a minimum value of $195 for this signature annual event. All types of visual art and fine crafts are welcome that reveal the voices and mystery of Ossabaw Island. To submit to the auction, artists should send an email that includes images of their artwork and a description containing the title, dimensions, medium, and year to elizabeth@ossabawisland.org by Oct. 1. The art auction will go live Friday, Oct. 9. Auctioned artwork must be delivered to the Ossabaw Island Foundation Office, 13040 Abercorn St., Suite 20, Savannah, no later than Friday, Oct. 16. Donor artists are eligible for one complimentary ticket to a creative day trip to Ossabaw Island on Monday, Oct. 25. There are 30 Creative Day tickets for contributing artists available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You may claim your artist day ticket once your artwork is submitted by emailing elizabeth@ossabawisland.org. The art auction will be held in conjunction with the Ossabaw Island’s Three Little Pig Roasts, happening Oct. 22-24. Information about the Three Little Pig Roasts can be found at https://ossabawisland.org/give/pig-roast-sponsorship/. All proceeds from the event benefit the Ossabaw Island Foundation. For more information about the Ossabaw Island Art Auction, visit ossabawisland.org/give/pig-roast-art-donation/ or email robin@ossabawisland.org. To see last year’s submissions, visit bit.ly/3iB2eUS.