Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Employment Law Attorneys, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. is currently pending in the San Bernardino County Superior Court, Case No. CIVSB2117018. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Minimum Wages#Wal Mart#Labor Law#California Labor Code#Prweb#Complaint
Related
LawPosted by
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Coinbase Global Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) ("Coinbase") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Materials") for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering").
Jefferson, WVWest Virginia Record

Woman sues Jefferson Capital Systems for consumer credit violations

BECKLEY — A woman is suing Jefferson Capital Systems alleging it violated the West Virginia Consumer Credit and Protection Act (CCPA). Lori Evans claims the defendant sent debt collection letters to her and others in an attempt to collect a claim from West Virginia consumers through a third-party out of North Carolina, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) - Get Report ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") and certain Ardelyx officers and directors, alleging violations of §§10 and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5. If you purchased Ardelyx common stock between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and have suffered significant losses, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
LawSFGate

Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Curation Foods and Landec Corporation Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Curation Foods, Inc. ("Curation Foods") and Landec Corporation for allegedly failing to provide employees with legally compliant meal and rest periods. The Curation Foods and Landec Corporation class action lawsuit, Case No. 21CV02834, is currently pending in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or the "Company") (CRMD) - Get Report securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). CorMedix investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Orange County, CATimes Union

Labor Law Attorneys Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC File Lawsuit Against Fineline Woodworking & Fineline Architectural Millwork Alleging Labor Code Violations

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. The Orange County labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Fineline Woodworking, Inc. and Fineline Architectural Millwork, Inc. for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 30-2021-01208607-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.
LawRiverside Press Enterprise

Can I sue the judge? Ask the lawyer

Q: The judge in our case has made several wrong decisions, and has made comments about both me and my wife that are dishonest. Can we sue him?. A: Depending on what has been decided or ruled upon, you may be able to appeal. In addition, you may have a basis to seek to disqualify the judge from further hearing your matter (if you can actually show real bias). But suing the judge for actions taken pursuant to his judicial function will almost certainly be defeated by immunity. There is a long history to the doctrine of judicial immunity, which protects judges even if it may seem unfair in any given instance. When a judge takes action that is outside their role as a judge, then there could be a basis to assert a valid claim. If a judge, for example, tried to influence another judge on a case, or privately engaged in misconduct that harms someone (for example, drunken driving). Otherwise, if what the judge did was part of his job on your case, pursuing a lawsuit against him will face the very formidable judicial immunity defense.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PLL INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (" Piedmont" or the "Company") (PLL) - Get Report from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Exchange Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against RenovaCare, Inc. And Certain Officers - RCAR

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RenovaCare, Inc. ("RenovaCare" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: RCAR) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-13930, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired RenovaCare securities between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Ardelyx Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Report and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Ardelyx securities, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Daughter of commissioner files suit against estate

The daughter of a deceased Tucumcari city commissioner has filed suit against her sister and her father’s estate, alleging she suffered debilitating injuries during an apparent spat in her dying father’s home three years ago. Shannon Lumpkin filed a complaint in Tucumcari district court on June 25 for declaratory judgment...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Buddakan Server Advances Class Wage Suit Against Stephen Starr

Restaurateur Stephen Starr must face a class action brought by a former Buddakan server, who says he and other employees were shortchanged on wages, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled. Gregory Weiss plausibly alleged that Starr is liable as an employer because he had the power and authority to hire...
Economychoose901.com

Evolve Bank & Trust: Legal Assistant

The Legal Assistant will assist attorney(s) by providing clerical and research support services including document preparation and review, research, investigations, fact checking and preparation of filings, responses to subpoenas, levies, seizures, etc. Main Job Tasks and Responsibilities:. Meets with attorneys, staff and other professionals to discuss assigned cases or projects.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Ardelyx, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ardelyx (Nasdaq: ARDX). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ardelyx may have made regarding its business operations and prospects. The investigation focuses on whether Ardelyx properly disclosed the size of the treatment effect and its...
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Jail officers union files suit against DOC

A union representing the city’s jail officers filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections and Department of Labor on Friday over what they say are unsafe and hostile work conditions. The Correctional Officers Benevolent Association filed the lawsuit in Queens Supreme Court and accused the city agencies of denying...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Third lawsuit accuses Oregon labor bureau of discrimination

Ex-employee Andrew Haro alleges employment discrimination in lawsuit against the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries. The Oregon state agency charged with ensuring private employers follow the law is facing another accusation of workplace discrimination from within its ranks. The Tribune first revealed in May that the Oregon Bureau of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy