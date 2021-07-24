Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Ordinary Joe Trailer Reminds Us That One Decision Can Change a Life

By Alyssa Ray
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. It's totally natural to ask "What if?" about life. That's the mantra at the heart of the new trailer for NBC's upcoming drama, Ordinary Joe, which premieres on September 20. In the first look below, Joe Kimbrough (James Wolk) finds himself asking this very question regarding three major choices that lay ahead of him.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wolk
Person
Natalie Martinez
Person
Elizabeth Lail
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis. The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently...
TV SeriesParsons Sun

James Wolk Lives Many Lives in ‘Ordinary Joe’ Trailer for NBC (VIDEO)

James Wolk is no Ordinary Joe, but he’s playing one in the upcoming NBC series which begs to ask the question, “What if?”. The drama is set to premiere Monday, September 20, and a new trailer previews Joe Kimbreau’s “what if” journey. The action follows Joe in parallel universes as the story looks into how a single moment can change your whole life.
TV SeriesDeadline

Adam Rodriguez Joins NBC Drama Series ‘Ordinary Joe’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Rodriguez (Criminal Minds) has signed on for a recurring role in Ordinary Joe, NBC’s upcoming drama series starring Jimmy Wolk from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho banner. The project, which co-stars Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, is a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Peacock Original Teen Drama ONE OF US IS LYING

Peacock has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming original teen drama titled One of Us is Lying. The series is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name by Karen M. McManus, and follows five high schoolers who walk into detention, but only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. It’s like The Breakfast Club, but with murder.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Gossip Girl

Spoilers are ahead. The Gossip Girl Instagram account may be run by adults on the new Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the youths can't pull schemes, too. The prevalence of plotting means at least some of the original series' DNA is infused into new Gossip Girl along with some actual DNA: the HBO Max series just used a kid to reference one of the original series' biggest schemers and you probably didn't even notice.
TV SeriesAOL Corp

New 'Gossip Girl' Features Original Cameo No One Saw Coming

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the fourth episode of Gossip Girl. You know you love her … or love to hate her! Georgina Sparks, the troublemaker who constantly stirred up drama on the original Gossip Girl, made a quasi-cameo in the fourth episode of the HBO Max continuation series, which dropped on Thursday, July 29.
Moviesfangirlish.com

The Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Vivo’ Is Here

There’s something comforting about animation. Maybe it’s that it takes us back to our childhood, makes us feel like we are kids again. Maybe it’s just that it reminds us of when things were easy, which we all need these days. Either way, the trailer for Vivo, the upcoming Netflix animated film, sure had me smiling this morning. And hopefully, it can do the same to you.
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Gossip Girl Episode 5 Promo Teases A Spooky Halloween

Warning: Spoilers for Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 4 follow. Who doesn’t love some Halloween drama? Sure, half-sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) finally seem to be on the same page with one another. But as the Gossip Girl Season 1, Episode 5 promo teases, the Constance Billard St. Jude gang is about to find themselves in even more spooky situations.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof We Can Expect More PEN15 in the Near Future

Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021. Get ready for more early '00s nostalgia. On Wednesday, July 28, PEN15 star and co-creator Anna Konkle took to Instagram to share a new pic of fellow star and co-creator Maya Erskine in costume while filming for the Hulu hit. As fans of the series well know, PEN15 follows Maya and Anna as fictionalized middle school versions of themselves in the early 2000s.
Moviesheyuguys.com

“You Saved My Life…” Final trailer drops for ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’

Paramount Pictures has debuted the final trailer for the G.I. Joe origin movie ‘Snake Eyes’ featuring Henry Golding. The movie stars Henry Golding as the titular character, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.
Worlddigitalspy.com

Neighbours' Yashvi Rebecchi makes life-changing decision in 9 spoiler pictures

Monday, August 2: Hendrix is determined to have it out with Leo. Monday, August 2: Hendrix explains the situation from his point of view. Wednesday, August 4: Yashvi returns home after being discharged from hospital. Wednesday, August 4: Dipi notices that Yashvi isn't her usual self. Wednesday, August 4: Dipi...
Moviesflickdirect.com

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Trailer

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro, whose previous collaboration was the worldwide blockbuster "Transformers," join forces with Spyglass Entertainment for another extraordinary action-adventure "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra." From the Egyptian desert to deep below the polar ice caps, the elite G.I. JOE team uses the latest in next-generation spy and military equipment to fight the corrupt arms dealer Destro and the growing threat of the mysterious Cobra organization to prevent them from plunging the world into chaos. "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra." is directed by Stephen Sommers ("The Mummy," "The Mummy Returns").
TV ShowsFirst Showing

New TV Spot for 'No Time to Die' Reminds Us Bond is (Finally) Back

"So you're not dead?" After more than a year wait, we're just a few months away from finally seeing the new Bond movie! Eon has released a new TV spot for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. We featured numerous trailers last year but after many delays the release date has been reset for October this fall. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. It feels like we've been waiting so long for this movie, but I'm still as excited as ever. It seems like Fukunaga nailed this one – it might just be worth the long wait. Oh right and don't forget - watch it "only in theaters."
Movies/Film

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Honest Trailer: How Many Commercials Can You Cram Into One Movie?

For 25 years, fans have been waiting for a sequel to the live-action animated hybrid slam dunk of a movie that was Space Jam. But for the longest time, there was no point in making one without a basketball star to match up to the legacy of Michael Jordan. Then LeBron James came along, and even though he’s not as good of a basketball player, he’s at least a somewhat better actor in Space Jam: A New Legacy. It’s just a shame Warner Bros. Pictures decided to make a feature length commercial instead, and the Honest Trailer shows just how exhausting this can be, especially if you’re the director of the original Space Jam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy