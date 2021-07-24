New Ordinary Joe Trailer Reminds Us That One Decision Can Change a Life

"So you're not dead?" After more than a year wait, we're just a few months away from finally seeing the new Bond movie! Eon has released a new TV spot for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. We featured numerous trailers last year but after many delays the release date has been reset for October this fall. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. It feels like we've been waiting so long for this movie, but I'm still as excited as ever. It seems like Fukunaga nailed this one – it might just be worth the long wait. Oh right and don't forget - watch it "only in theaters."