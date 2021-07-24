Cancel
NFL

Sports books reportedly brace for an Aaron Rodgers retirement

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas usually knows what’s going on. On Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas reportedly thinks it knows what he’ll be doing next week. Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including projected wins, playoff odds, divisional odds and weekly lines for the four division teams.”

Aaron Rodgers
#Retirement#Packers#American Football#Pointsbet Sports
