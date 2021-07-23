Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What Makes Delta the Most Disruptive Virus Variant

By Jason Gale
Bloomberg
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the coronavirus sweeps across the globe in relentless waves, a succession of more-infectious strains has washed up. So far delta, the variant first reported in India in October, is the most worrisome. About twice as transmissible as the original virus that emerged in late 2019, delta combines a multitude of genetic features that have enabled it to pierce public-health defenses to stoke severe epidemics and trigger fresh rounds of movement restrictions or delay planned easings of them.

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Epidemics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Is Exactly When the Delta Variant Surge Will Be the Worst, Expert Says

The light at the end of the tunnel in regards to the COVID pandemic seemed so close before a new strain, referred to as the Delta variant, started circulating in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Delta variant is so transmissible that it's even bypassing the vaccines for some—leading to breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated individuals. And experts warn that it's likely we have not seen the worst of this new variant yet—hardly, in fact. A former U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official has pinpointed exactly when the Delta variant surge is expected to reach its highest levels across the country, and if he's right, we still have a long way to go.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public Healthdeseret.com

If you got COVID-19, can you still get the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to create spikes and surges of the virus throughout the country, mainly among the unvaccinated. But what about the previously infected? Can you get the delta variant after previously having COVID-19? Can you get the delta variant after having COVID-19? It’s unclear...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

How to Avoid Getting Infected with Delta Variant, According to Experts

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans are walking around without a mask, it doesn't mean the pandemic is over. In fact, the recent surge of infections and COVID-related hospitalizations is inspiring cities and states to take precaution and reinstate masking policies. "The Delta variant is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, which was substantially more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness, they have lost a bit of efficacy in terms of preventing any infection," explains F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine. What that means is that people who are vaccinated are unlikely to get very sick, but they may get infected —particularly if they are in high-risk situations. "And that means they could transmit to their friends, family, and loved ones who may not be vaccinated," he adds. We asked some of the nation's top experts for tips on how to avoid getting infected with the Delta variant—as well as the types of places and situations you should avoid. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Know the Symptoms: Delta variant, other COVID-19 strains

COVID-19 cases in the United States are trending back up and White House officials continue to raise concerns about the spread of the Delta variant specifically. However, it is important to know that the delta variant is somewhat different from what we have since so far in this pandemic. What...
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant surge shows the folly of a normal return to office

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With vaccine effectiveness against the coronavirus Delta variant dropping to 39%, according to a new report from Israel, it’s pure folly to pursue a normal office return. Make no mistake about the danger: The Delta surge is forecast to grow much worse in the next few months. Indeed, the CDC is considering asking vaccinated people to wear masks indoors and moving toward recommending booster shots.
Worlddallassun.com

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
PharmaceuticalsAOL Corp

Why the Delta variant is so dangerous for the unvaccinated

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the U.S., and experts are warning that its continued spread poses a major risk to those who are unvaccinated. “So far, almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths that we’re seeing — upwards of 99% of those cases...
ScienceHouston Chronicle

Why is the delta variant more contagious than original strain?

It's been widely stated that the delta variant of the coronavirus currently raging across the U.S. and world is more contagious than the original strain and even previous variants. But why?. To find out, SFGATE spoke with two experts, Stephen Morse, a professor of epidemiology at the Columbia University Medical...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Enough with the delta variant hysteria

The Biden administration is reportedly considering changing its coronavirus guidance to encourage mandatory masking regardless of vaccination status. This is ridiculous. The coronavirus is no longer a threat to those who have been vaccinated and neither is the delta variant. Many in the media are trying to imply otherwise, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy