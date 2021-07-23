Electric Polar Bears Drop Moving Summer Anthem “Too Good To Lose”!

The soap world is mourning the loss of one of its own with the tragic death of Jay Pickett, who passed away at the age of 60. Soap fans will remember Pickett best as Frank Scanlon on the GENERAL HOSPITAL spinoff PORT CHARLES, a role he played for nearly the entire run of the soap from 1997-2003. The actor’s death occurred on the set of his upcoming film Treasure Valley, and was announced by his co-star and fellow producer on the movie, Jim Heffel, on Facebook. “I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person,” he wrote. “Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy.” Although no official cause of death has been announced, reports from people on the set indicate that Pickett suffered a heart attack while filming.