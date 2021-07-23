Electric Polar Bears Drop Moving Summer Anthem “Too Good To Lose”!
It is officially summer 2021, and we couldn’t be happier. With summer, so too comes the arrival of summer anthems. With that said, we’ve got the perfect one to present to you today. The summer anthem in question is that of Electric Polar Bears tune. In the past, we’ve covered Electric Polar Bears, for their tunes such as ‘Simple Things‘ featuring Naz Tokio. Prior to that, it was for ‘Back 2 You‘ featuring Tyler Graves. Now, we shift gears into something more summer appropriate, by the way of ‘Too Good To Lose‘, featuring The Ready Set.www.edmtunes.com
