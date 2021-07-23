Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Mike Lindell angry that Fox News is ignoring his "cyber symposium" on election fraud

By Zachary Petrizzo
Posted by 
Salon
Salon
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3wRG_0b6HW1ns00

MyPillow CEO and election-fraud booster Mike Lindell, who is one of Fox News' top advertisers, isn't pleased with the right-wing network over its failure to promote — or cover, or even mention, for that matter — his upcoming "cyber symposium" event scheduled for mid-August in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lindell has long promised that this event will unveil data conclusively proving that Trump was the real winner of the 2020 election, musing earlier this week that a billion people might tune in and it could become a bigger phenomenon than Elvis Presley's legendary 1973 "Aloha From Hawaii" concert.

In a phone interview on Friday afternoon, Lindell told Salon he plans to place ads on Fox News, since the conservative network continues to ignore his media blitz endeavoring to "get the word out" about his symposium. "Fox [News] does not talk about anything with the election," the pillow king lamented. "So I'm going to make ads that will talk about — at least advertising for FrankSpeech.com — that we're going to be televising this [cyber symposium] for 72 hours straight."

Lindell explained that the ads tailored for Fox News will be geared towards spreading "awareness" to Fox's viewers, who are overwhelmingly Republicans and Trump voters: "I just want their viewership to watch it, so we don't have to go out the next day and say, 'Hey, did you watch that?'"

Asked by Salon if he's already made the ad buy or contacted the network about his plans, Lindell explained he hadn't done that yet, since the ads had not been produced. "I gotta make them!" he said.

A Fox News spokesperson didn't return a Salon request for comment.

A day earlier, the man who has brought better sleep to millions vented his anger at Fox News in an exclusive interview with Salon on Thursday afternoon. He suggested Salon should ask the network why it has remained silent on the Sioux Falls event and Lindell's ever more ambitious goals — which include a 9-0 Supreme Court decision that returns Trump to the White House, by an unknown mechanism. "Shame on Fox that they haven't come," he said. "You should reach out to them!"

The symposium is slated for Aug. 10 to 12, and according to Lindell, will show the world that the so-far baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in from the 2020 election are in fact 100% valid, leading to Trump's reinstatement.

"Fox News has refused to cover election fraud, especially the machines," Lindell wrote in a text message to Salon after the interview. "Shame on Fox News!"

This is not the beginning of the pillow CEO's feud with Fox News. In April, Lindell announced he had hired a team of "private investigators" to dig into the network's reluctance to cover his election-fraud endeavors, saying he had "spent a lot of money" on the probe. No results of such an investigation have been revealed.

Comments / 2

Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Fox News#Frankspeech Com#Republicans#Supreme Court#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Presidential ElectionSlate

Fox News, Against All Odds, Refuses to Air MyPillow Guy’s Ads “Proving” Election Fraud Conspiracy

It turns out there is a line at Fox News after all. After years of mind-bending Trump boosterism and months of giving a megaphone to scattershot conspiracies on vaccines and the 2020 election, against all odds, there is something so outrageous that Fox News won’t air it. This from the same network that earlier this month aired a segment on why slavery in America had nothing to do with race. Born again, however, the network has refused to run an ad from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a leading member of the right-wing loonerati, for a “cyber symposium” that, Lindell told the Wall Street Journal, would totally “prove” that the mass manipulation of voting machines swung the 2020 election, stealing victory from former President Donald Trump.
EconomyNewsweek

Mike Lindell's Relationship With Fox News Finally Sours

Mike Lindell guarantees customers on his company website "the most comfortable pillow you'll ever own," but it appears Fox News could not sleep easy over a commercial he wanted the network to run. The MyPillow CEO is one of the biggest sponsors on the network. He told The Wall Street...
BusinessCourier-Express

Why MyPillow CEO pulled ads from Fox News

After Fox News rejected a promo from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for a live streamed event that seeks to prove that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, Lindell has pulled his ads from the network. CNN's Brian Stelter has the story.
Electionsmediapost.com

MyPillow Yanks Ads Over Fox News' Refusal To Run Ad For Event Promoting False Election-Fraud Claims: Report

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow Inc. — a major Fox News advertiser and vocal Donald Trump supporter — says he’s pulling his ads from the network. The reason: Fox News refused to run an ad promoting a “symposium” set to livestream next month that will seek to “prove” that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump through tampering with voting machines, reports The Wall Street Journal.
IndustryLedger-Enquirer

MyPillow advertiser shunning Fox for refusal to air ad

One of Fox News' most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud. Fox confirmed the moves on Friday, which were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Lindell's...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden walks fine line with Fox News

President Biden is walking a fine line with Fox News, needling it this week on the subject of vaccine misinformation but avoiding an all-out war with a cable news network. Biden has yet to sit down with Fox News for an interview, a move that could lead to criticism from the left.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Surprise! Donald Trump isn't putting his money where his mouth is on election 'fraud'

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from The Washington Post are both unsurprising and deeply troubling:. "Former president Donald Trump's political PAC raised about $75 million in the first half of this year as he trumpeted the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from him, but the group has not devoted funds to help finance the ongoing ballot review in Arizona or to push for similar endeavors in other states, according to people familiar with the finances.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Fox News’s Bret Baier fact-checks Trump’s election fraud claims: 'We will continue to present the facts'

On Special Report With Bret Baier Monday, Baier responded to a statement former President Donald Trump released on Friday, in which he specifically named Baier, who was anchoring for Fox News when the network called Arizona for President Biden. In the statement, Trump made several baseless claims of election fraud in Arizona, all of which Baier fact-checked.

Comments / 2

Community Policy