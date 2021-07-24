Cancel
NFL

Steelers training camp: Antoine Brooks Jr. could have a big role on defense

By Tommy Jaggi
Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for young players to step up this year. Here’s why it looks like Antoine Brooks could be one of them. The Steelers are very early into the start of their 2021 training camp, but we are already starting to discover some important tidbits. Third-round rookie center, Kendrick Green, got the nod as the first-team center to open camp and rookie Dan Moore even took some reps with the first-team offense at left tackle.

