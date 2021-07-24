Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Health Fusion: All about diabetes. Experts discuss the connection to obesity and dementia, islet transplantation and how to reduce risk

By Vivien Williams
Mitchellrepublic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes is an illness that affects how your body regulates your blood sugar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that when your blood sugar rises, it prompts your pancreas to release insulin. But if you have diabetes, your body can't make or regulate the insulin levels. Uncontrolled diabetes over time increases your risk of complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease and eye problems.

