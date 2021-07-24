The D.I.Y. science of speed-aging distilled spirits

The U.S. Gin Association, a new craft spirits organization to “progress the affinity and passion for the gin category,” launched in June. Spearheaded by Melissa and Lee Katrincic – Co-founders and Owners of Durham Distillery, makers of Conniption Gin – and organized by a handful of craft distilleries, the U.S. Gin Association is specifically focused on craft distilleries and small, independent producers with the goal to elevate distillers and drive brand awareness for consumers, media and trade through programming, media opportunities and more. In addition to its founders, its eight charter members include Black Button Distilling (Rochester, New York), Caledonia Spirits (distillers of Barr Hill Gin, Montpelier, Vermont), Freeland Spirits (Portland, Oregon), Golden Moon Distillery (Golden, Colorado), Gray Whale Gin (Sebastopol, California), Philadelphia Distilling (distillers of Bluecoat Gin, Philadelphia), The Revivalist Spirits (Elverson, Pennsylvania) and Watershed Distillery (Columbus, Ohio), with the goal of adding more distillers who make at least one gin.