It is tragically ironic that the anti-mining Lynn Canal Conservation organization has chosen to raffle an electric bicycle rather than a human-powered bicycle. Ebikes have more in common with motorcycles than a true bicycle. They require mining of lithium, cobalt and other minerals. The July 25 Alaska Journal of Commerce reported this about cobalt: “To meet the future green energy needs… production would need to double by 2030 and triple by 2050. Much of the current production comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo and is refined by China.”