Health Fusion: All about diabetes. Experts discuss the connection to obesity and dementia, islet transplantation and how to reduce risk

By Vivien Williams
Park Rapids Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes is an illness that affects how your body regulates your blood sugar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that when your blood sugar rises, it prompts your pancreas to release insulin. But if you have diabetes, your body can't make or regulate the insulin levels. Uncontrolled diabetes over time increases your risk of complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease and eye problems.

Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scanning the lens of the eye could predict type 2 diabetes and prediabetes

In a recent study from the University of Exeter, researchers found that specialist analysis of the lens in the eye can predict patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. They showed that measuring the level of autofluorescence in the lens of the eye can predict who will develop type 2 diabetes in the future, and prediabetes, caused by impaired glucose tolerance.
Public HealthWebMD

Living with Obesity? Get Your COVID Vaccine Now, Experts Say

July 21, 2021 -- The Obesity Society -- the leading American organization of experts devoted to understanding and treating obesity -- is urging all people with obesity to go get any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible if they have not already done so. “We see a...
FitnessMedscape News

Inflammatory Diet Linked to Increased All-Cause Dementia Risk

A proinflammatory diet, as measured by the dietary inflammatory index (DII), is associated with increased risk of all-cause dementia, although not Alzheimer's disease, according to a new analysis of longitudinal data from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort. The lack of an association with Alzheimer's disease was a surprise because...
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

What Are the Common Types of Heart Failure?

Did you know that over 6 million adults in the US have heart failure? Caring for heart disease costs billions each year and shows no signs of slowing down. And the more you know about the types of heart failure, the more you can avoid becoming one of those 6 million adults.
HealthHealthline

All About 5-Minute Home A1C Kits for People with Diabetes

Those of us living with diabetes are encouraged to get our blood drawn every 3 months or so, either at a clinician’s office or a medical lab, to get our all-important A1C test, that indicates how we’re doing with blood sugar control. Either way, there’s travel time and waiting involved...
Daily Progress

Ask the Expert: How can you reduce your risk of stroke?

What are the most important steps you can take to reduce your risk for stroke?. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke remains one of the top five leading causes of death in America. While stroke-related death remains high, we have made great strides in stroke...
HealthNewswise

Diabetes Experts Available to Discuss 100 Years of Insulin

2021 marks the centennial of the discovery of insulin at the University of Toronto. Drs. William Rostène and Pierre De Meyts just published an article that explores the history of insulin, and they are both available to discuss the importance of this landmark discovery and how it's changed the lives of people with diabetes.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cycling Linked to Reduced All-Cause, CVD Mortality in Diabetes

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with diabetes, cycling is associated with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality, according to a study published online July 19 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Mathias Ried-Larsen, Ph.D., from the Center for Physical Activity Research in...
Public HealthKXAN

What Is The Connection Between Type-2 Diabetes And COVID-19?

Dr. J Murray Hockings, DO, founder of Help Your Diabetes, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the connection between type-2 diabetes and COVID-19, how the disease can be reversed with his patented system, and more. What is the connection between COVID-19 and type-2 diabetes?. “The CDC says that...
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Study links younger age of onset of type 2 diabetes to increased risk of dementia

People who develop type 2 diabetes at a younger age have an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study funded in part by NIA and published in JAMA on April 27. Type 2 diabetes is a serious chronic condition that affects many older adults. This disease is becoming more common and is occurring at younger ages. Previous studies have shown that diabetes is associated with an increased risk of dementia. However, these studies did not address whether the age at which a person is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes influences this risk.
Diseases & Treatmentsyourerie

Your Health- Type two diabetes causing dementia

Type two diabetes, a chronic and progressive disease, affects up to 95% of all diabetics and can cause devastating complications. “These include things like blindness, kidney damage, amputations, heart attacks and strokes,” said Richard Pratley, MD, Diabetes Program Head Advent Health Translational Research Institute. Now a study has been published...
Weight LossColumbian

Pandemic shows risks, challenges of obesity

NEW YORK — Jennifer Bergin was already obese and pre-diabetic before the pandemic, and learning she also had high blood pressure made her worry about how sick she might get with COVID-19. She began walking three hours a day, eventually losing 60 pounds. “I just knew I was a prime...
Diseases & TreatmentsEffingham Daily News

Strengthen your brain to reduce risk of dementia

Any form of dementia starts in the brain. Our brains are very complex organs that we need for life. The brain regulates every part of our bodily systems. The brain needs exercise, or stimulation, to work well and for us to live well even into our later years. Research is showing that keeping our brains healthy and strong can reduce our risk of dementia.

