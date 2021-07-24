Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston plans to require masks — though not distancing — for all students and staff this fall

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

While not finalized, Boston Public Schools leaders say that universal masking in buildings and buses is the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypQWm_0b6HVAcx00
Kids line up for their next activity after lunch during a summer school program in Boston. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Boston Public Schools plans to require all students and staff, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear face coverings indoors this fall.

In a letter to the school community Friday afternoon, BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that the district “expects that all students and staff will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings and during yellow bus transportation when they return to school in September.”

The news, which Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday, is a departure from Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration’s plans to drop all COVID-19 restrictions for public schools in Massachusetts this fall. It also contradicts Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks.

However, the plans align with recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics that all school staff and students over the age of 2 wear masks this fall, regardless of their vaccination status, as part of a “layered” approach intended to ensure that schools can reopen.

Cassellius noted that children under 12 — though less likely to face hospitalization or death due to the virus — remain ineligible for any of the three COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, Boston students who are eligible have lower vaccination rates than the citywide rate of 59%.

“We know that our students age 11 and under cannot yet be vaccinated and for

ages 12 to 15, only 18% in the city of Boston are vaccinated right now,” Cassellius wrote. “For ages 16 to 24, only 52% are vaccinated. Vaccines are the best way to protect ourselves from COVID-19, and masking is also an important prevention tool we must use.”

(State data shows that 36% of Boston residents between the ages of 12 and 15 are fully vaccinated.)

While mask requirements have become a political flashpoint in the national debate around returning to school full time this fall as the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant fuels steep increases in infection rates, Cassellius did say that BPS will drop physical distancing requirements, which proved to be a larger challenge for school reopenings over the past year.

“BPS does not plan to mandate physical distancing when we return to school this fall,” she wrote, noting that CDC guidelines say that such spacing requirements should not come at the expense of fully reopening schools when other strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like masks, can be used.

The letter provides additional clarity, after Janey appeared to walk back her comments Friday after saying that masks would be required for students this fall, telling reporters that they would “assess the situation” closer to the school year.

Cassellius noted Friday that BPS has not finalized its plans, as they await further guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Jeff Riley, the state’s education commissioner, said Monday that DESE will release guidance in the coming weeks, according to the Worcester Telegram.

Comments / 1

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Riley
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Distancing#Secondary Education#Bus Transportation#Public Health#Boston Public Schools#Cdc#Department Of Elementary#Dese#The Worcester Telegram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Mass. releases mask guidelines for the fall school year

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is not requiring masking in school buildings. Massachusetts state education officials released COVID-19 guidance for districts and schools on Friday, including their recommendations for the use of masks for the upcoming school year. The department lifted mask requirements for vaccinated students on...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate. The delta variant of the coronavirus now threatens to...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

BOSTON (AP) — Tenants saddled with months of back rent are facing the end of the federal eviction moratorium Saturday, a move that could lead to millions being forced from their homes just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading. The Biden administration announced Thursday...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Mass. health officials release updated face covering advisory

The state is now recommending that certain vaccinated individuals wear masks in public indoor settings when social distancing is not possible. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated face covering advisory on Friday, changing its guidelines to recommend that certain fully vaccinated individuals wear masks in indoor settings outside their homes.
Providence, RIPosted by
Boston

Rhode Island recommending universal mask wearing in schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Top state leaders in Rhode Island on Wednesday recommended that all students, staff and faculty wear face coverings when schools fully reopen this fall. The decision announced by Gov. Dan McKee, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott is in line...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Provincetown COVID-19 outbreak were vaccinated but few required hospitalization

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s what the mayoral candidates think of Boston’s polarizing City Hall

"It's the ugliest, coldest building in all of Boston, for sure." As we draw closer to the preliminary election for Boston’s next mayor, we know many Bostonians still have questions about what differentiates each candidate from one another in this race. To help answer those questions, Boston.com spoke with each candidate and got into the details of their policies and visions for the future of the city.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

When will the summer coronavirus surge peak?

It will get worse before it gets better, experts predict. The newly resurgent coronavirus could spark 140,000 to 300,000 cases a day in the United States come August, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant and the widespread resumption of normal activities, disease trackers predict. The nation is already reporting...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

‘It’s really distressing what’s going on’: Maura Healey says ‘urgent’ action is needed by state, city to address Mass. and Cass

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday ‘urgent action’ is needed from both state and city leaders to address the opioid crisis and its impacts in the area of Boston known as “Mass. and Cass.”. Boston.com readers submitted questions for the mayoral candidates about Mass. and Cass. We got their...
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

Here’s what Charlie Baker said about the CDC’s new mask guidelines

"We'll have something to say, but we're gonna process this. It's a big decision." Gov. Charlie Baker hinted Wednesday that his administration will have “more to say” about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new face covering guidelines “shortly,” but isn’t making any changes to COVID-19 rules in Massachusetts just yet.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Should Mass. bring back happy hour? Here’s what more than 1,100 readers said.

"Allow adults to be adults!" Last week, State Rep. Mike Connolly announced that he had filed new legislation to revisit Massachusetts’s ban on happy hour, which was first instituted 37 years ago. While Gov. Charlie Baker was skeptical, the public seems to be in favor of a happy hour return: a recent survey by the MassINC Polling Group revealed that 70 percent of Mass. residents support bars and restaurants offering discounted after-work drinks.
Public HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC internal report calls Delta variant as contagious as chickenpox

“The CDC is very concerned with the data coming in that delta is a very serious threat that requires action now.”. The delta variant is much more contagious, more likely to break through protections afforded by the vaccines and may cause more severe disease than all other known versions of the virus, according to an internal presentation circulated within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

Provincetown outbreak of COVID-19 rises to 833 cases

Seven hospitalizations have been linked to the cluster. The number of COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak in Provincetown continues to rise. Town Manager Alex Morse announced Wednesday that a total of 833 confirmed positive cases have been associated with the cluster in the Cape Cod town since the surge began. That number is up from the 765 cases reported on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy