Huntington, NY

Dog Tags Lost In 1967 Returned To Vietnam War Veteran From Long Island

By CBSNewYork Team
 8 days ago
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A decorated Vietnam War veteran from Long Island finally has his dog tags back.

Dennis Kostendader lost the military ID tags during combat in 1967.

They were recently found by the Vietnamese government and sent back to the United States.

The Marine does not remember losing the tags, but he now has them back to go along with his Silver Star and four Purple Hearts.

“It’s kind of amazing, yeah, after all these years,” Kostendader said.

He says he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

“I shouldn’t have survived. I should not have,” he said.

Kostendader was born and raised in Huntington before moving to Arizona after he got out of the military.

CNN

CNN

