Lunay, Anitta, Karol G, Farruko, Anuel AA, Becky G, Myke Towers, Justin Quiles, El Alfa, Chencho Corleone, Ñengo Flow, CNCO, Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Zack Bia, Paul Pogba, & Casper Smart at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV
Miami Beach, FL – July 22, 2021 – Mentirosa Thursdays was a movie to say the least…. From the beginning to the end of the night, LIV was packed from wall to wall as Miami partygoers flooded the South Beach club to see Lunay and Anitta perform. The superstar duo brought out all the celebrities as well, including Karol G, Farruko, Anuel AA, Becky G, Myke Towers, Justin Quiles, El Alfa, Chencho Corleone, Ñengo Flow, CNCO, Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Zack Bia, Paul Pogba, and Casper Smart, who were all spotted celebrating at the club.worldredeye.com
