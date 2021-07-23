Lunay, Anitta, Karol G, Farruko, Anuel AA, Becky G, Myke Towers, Justin Quiles, El Alfa, Chencho Corleone, Ñengo Flow, CNCO, Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona, Zack Bia, Paul Pogba, & Casper Smart at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV

Lunay’s star keeps rising. The Puerto Rican artist made his debut at Lollapalooza in Chicago this weekend. He also released the music video for “Todo o Nada” with Brazilian singer Anitta that his fans can appear in. Lunay is leading the way for the next wave of reggaeton stars and staying ahead of the curve. In an exclusive interview from Lollapalooza, he talked about the excitement of his performances and the technology behind his innovative video.