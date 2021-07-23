Cancel
Glenwood Springs, CO

I-70 Closure Remains In Place Through Glenwood Canyon Due To Mudslide, Flooding Threat

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 8 days ago

*Editor’s note: Westbound lanes reopened early Saturday morning . Details about the eastbound lanes are not known yet.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Storms delayed the reopening of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Friday. All lanes of I-70 were closed on Thursday and remained closed on Friday evening with no estimate on when the interstate may reopen.

That closure was updated and extended on Thursday night from mile marker 116 to mile marker 87, West Rifle, due to a debris flow blocking the Colorado River at mile marker 124, that’s about one mile west of Hanging Lake Tunnel.

(credit: CDOT)

That is the area that is the main concern for the Colorado Department of Transportation. This has been the longest closure so far this week due to mudslides and flash flood warnings.

Engineers are moving in heavy machinery to clear the debris so they can reopen I-70.

The area that’s closed is around the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

