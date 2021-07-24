Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Health Fusion: All about diabetes. Experts discuss the connection to obesity and dementia, islet transplantation and how to reduce risk

By Vivien Williams
Post-Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiabetes is an illness that affects how your body regulates your blood sugar. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website notes that when your blood sugar rises, it prompts your pancreas to release insulin. But if you have diabetes, your body can't make or regulate the insulin levels. Uncontrolled diabetes over time increases your risk of complications, such as heart disease, kidney disease and eye problems.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Islet#Type 2 Diabetes#University Of Minnesota#Health Fusion#Google Podcasts#Twitter Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Getting Diabetes, Says CDC

There are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant)—and knowing the signs you may have one of them can save your life. "Diabetes is a chronic (long-lasting) health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy," says the CDC. "If you have any of the following diabetes symptoms, see your doctor about getting your blood sugar tested." Read on to see if you have any of them, according to the CDC—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthHealthline

All About 5-Minute Home A1C Kits for People with Diabetes

Those of us living with diabetes are encouraged to get our blood drawn every 3 months or so, either at a clinician’s office or a medical lab, to get our all-important A1C test, that indicates how we’re doing with blood sugar control. Either way, there’s travel time and waiting involved...
Diseases & TreatmentsWestern Queens Gazette

8 Ways To Reach A Healthy Blood Pressure

To take care of your heart, it’s important to know and track your blood pressure. Millions of Americans have high blood pressure, also called hypertension, but many don’t realize it or aren’t keeping it at a healthy level. For most adults, healthy blood pressure is 120/80 millimeters of mercury or...
Public HealthWebMD

Living with Obesity? Get Your COVID Vaccine Now, Experts Say

July 21, 2021 -- The Obesity Society -- the leading American organization of experts devoted to understanding and treating obesity -- is urging all people with obesity to go get any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible if they have not already done so. “We see a...
Diseases & TreatmentsDaily Progress

Ask the Expert: How can you reduce your risk of stroke?

What are the most important steps you can take to reduce your risk for stroke?. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke remains one of the top five leading causes of death in America. While stroke-related death remains high, we have made great strides in stroke...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Cycling Linked to Reduced All-Cause, CVD Mortality in Diabetes

Last Updated: July 20, 2021. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with diabetes, cycling is associated with reduced all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality, according to a study published online July 19 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Mathias Ried-Larsen, Ph.D., from the Center for Physical Activity Research in...
HealthNewswise

Diabetes Experts Available to Discuss 100 Years of Insulin

2021 marks the centennial of the discovery of insulin at the University of Toronto. Drs. William Rostène and Pierre De Meyts just published an article that explores the history of insulin, and they are both available to discuss the importance of this landmark discovery and how it's changed the lives of people with diabetes.
Public HealthKXAN

What Is The Connection Between Type-2 Diabetes And COVID-19?

Dr. J Murray Hockings, DO, founder of Help Your Diabetes, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the connection between type-2 diabetes and COVID-19, how the disease can be reversed with his patented system, and more. What is the connection between COVID-19 and type-2 diabetes?. “The CDC says that...
Weight LossColumbian

Pandemic shows risks, challenges of obesity

NEW YORK — Jennifer Bergin was already obese and pre-diabetic before the pandemic, and learning she also had high blood pressure made her worry about how sick she might get with COVID-19. She began walking three hours a day, eventually losing 60 pounds. “I just knew I was a prime...
Diseases & Treatmentsyourerie

Your Health- Type two diabetes causing dementia

Type two diabetes, a chronic and progressive disease, affects up to 95% of all diabetics and can cause devastating complications. “These include things like blindness, kidney damage, amputations, heart attacks and strokes,” said Richard Pratley, MD, Diabetes Program Head Advent Health Translational Research Institute. Now a study has been published...
Posted by
Umesh Bedi

Risk and causes of obesity in children

In the present era, increasing obesity in children remains a matter of concern. The grossness in children is a product of modernity. The best way to overcome this concern is to pay attention to children's weight from childhood. The best way to control obesity in children is to prevent them from adopting the wrong lifestyle and give them the right guidance.
Los Angeles, CAMedscape News

Reducing Air Pollution Linked to Slowed Brain Aging, Lower Dementia Risk

DENVER — Reducing exposure to air pollution may slow brain aging and reduce the risk of dementia, new research reveals. The results have implications for individual behaviors, such as avoiding areas with poor air quality, but they also have implications for public policy, study investigator, Xinhui Wang, PhD, assistant professor of research neurology, Department of Neurology, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, told Medscape Medical News.
Diseases & TreatmentsEffingham Daily News

Strengthen your brain to reduce risk of dementia

Any form of dementia starts in the brain. Our brains are very complex organs that we need for life. The brain regulates every part of our bodily systems. The brain needs exercise, or stimulation, to work well and for us to live well even into our later years. Research is showing that keeping our brains healthy and strong can reduce our risk of dementia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy