Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on one of the many area lakes, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: St. Louis A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL COOK...EAST CENTRAL ST. LOUIS AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near Ely, to 9 miles southeast of White Iron Lake, to near Birch Lake, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Snowbank Lake and Forest Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH