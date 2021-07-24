Cancel
El Paso County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central El Paso County in western Texas * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Socorro, Sparks, Agua Dulce, Dairyland and Lake Way Estates. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 35 and 41. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

