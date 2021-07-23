Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

Seth Jones is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s going to be one for a long, long time. After being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night, Jones is the newest member of the next “core” in Chicago. In fact, he might be the most important member of that core, not only for what he’s expected to do on the ice, but also for what he is going to mean to the Blackhawks overall plans.