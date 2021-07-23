Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer
Independent Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones is now with the Chicago Blackhawks and could become the organization's cornerstone on the blue line. Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Loui Eriksson
Person
Duncan Keith
Person
Chris Drury
Person
Conor Garland
Person
Antoine Roussel
Person
Adam Boqvist
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Jay Beagle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Associated Press#The St Louis Blues#The New York Rangers#Canucks#Coyotes#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks make two great free-agent signings

The Chicago Blackhawks have been very active so far this offseason. By now, you know about Seth Jones, Marc-Andre Fleury, Tyler Johnson, and Caleb Jones. You have also heard about the subtractions, some big names like Duncan Keith and Nikita Zadorov are on the way out. Well, it seems like they are all in on making sure that their defense is better going forward. They are signing Jake McCabe to a four-year contract with a four million dollar cap hip hit.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLmarkerzone.com

REPORT STATES MARC-ANDRE FLEURY HAS MADE HIS DECISION ON CHICAGO

It was a shock to many people a few days ago when reigning Vezina trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. His agent immediately released a statement saying Fleury, who is 35 and has one year left on his contract, would take some time to weigh his options and decide whether to retire or report to the Blackhawks. One report states that decision has been made.
NHLbleachernation.com

Stan Bowman Speaks: Adding Marc-Andre Fleury, Salary Cap Space, Offseason Moves, More

A lot has happened in the world of the Chicago Blackhawks since before the NHL Entry Draft. That was also the last time we heard from Blackhawks President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman. After going through the Entry Draft and the beginning of NHL Free Agency, the Blackhawks are looking like a much different team, heading in a much different direction as an organization than they did just two weeks ago.
NHLbleachernation.com

Marc-André Fleury Speaks: Joining The Blackhawks, Learning Of The Trade, Teaming With Patrick Kane, and More

In one of the more exciting storylines of the summer for the Chicago Blackhawks, the addition of Marc-André Fleury looked like it wasn’t going to happen for a minute. After acquiring Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights, Fleury wasn’t sure about uprooting his family to move to Chicago, but eventually he came around and made the commitment to the Blackhawks this weekend.
NHLMyStateline.com

Blackhawks make blockbuster trade for all-star defenseman Seth Jones

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired an elite defenseman whom they have long coveted. In a blockbuster trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday evening they acquired defenseman Seth Jones. The Blackhawks also acquired the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Sharks, Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, as part of a follow-up to the story about the NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly gambling on his own games, there’s more chatter coming out of San Jose when it comes to Kane’s relationship with his teammates. Meanwhile, a different kind of relationship story, there’s a ton of chatter (mostly lighthearted) about the way Nathan MacKinnon apparently interacts as a leader. Will the Chicago Blackhawks be making any trades to accommodate Marc-Andre Fluery’s contract? Finally, what do all the big contracts being handed out for defensemen mean for a player like Morgan Rielly of the Toronto Maple Leafs?
NHLtheScore

Report: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks working on Seth Jones trade

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks are working on a blockbuster deal that would send defenseman Seth Jones to the Windy City, sources told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The two sides previously tried to hammer out a trade, with the Blue Jackets reportedly wanting Kirby Dach or Alex DeBrincat as...
NHLYardbarker

Blackhawks Trade for D Seth Jones, Ink Him to Massive Extension

The Chicago Blackhawks have landed their primary target for a defenseman just prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night. They’re also paying handsomely to keep him a part of the fold over the next eight or nine seasons. The deal is reportedly for picks and a player — early reports are the two teams are swapping first round picks with Columbus and giving up Adam Boqvist as part of the deal. Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports that the trade call hasn’t happened yet, but the deal is done and details will start rolling in.
NHLchatsports.com

Blackhawks: The Seth Jones Contract Extension Is Now Official

Seth Jones #3, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) The Chicago Blackhawks made the Seth Jones contract extension official yesterday when Jones signed his eight-year 9.5 million dollar contract on day one of free agency. The Chicago Blackhawks might have paid a high price, but Seth Jones is...
NHLbleachernation.com

What the Seth Jones Trade Says About the Blackhawks Short-Term Plans

Seth Jones is now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he’s going to be one for a long, long time. After being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the NHL Entry Draft on Friday night, Jones is the newest member of the next “core” in Chicago. In fact, he might be the most important member of that core, not only for what he’s expected to do on the ice, but also for what he is going to mean to the Blackhawks overall plans.
NHLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Release 2021-22 Schedule: Notes and Five Games to Circle

Blackhawks release 2021-22 schedule: Five games to circle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks can officially start looking ahead to the 2021-22 season after the league revealed the full 82-game schedule on Thursday. So get out those sharpie markers and start circling those calendars! But first, here are...
NHLmarkerzone.com

GM STAN BOWMAN EXPLAINS PROCESS OF ACQUIRING MARC-ANDRE FLEURY AND GETTING HIM TO PLAY IN CHICAGO

When the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks shocked the hockey world by pulling off a trade that sent reigning Vezina trophy winner Marc-Andre Fleury to Chicago, there was immediate speculation that he would retire. The 36-year-old had said in the past that he wanted to finish his career in Vegas and had no intentions of playing elsewhere. After the dust settled, Fleury finally decided he was going to play. Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman addressed the media for the first time Monday regarding the trade and said he completely understands why Fleury was hesitant.
NHLnewsradioklbj.com

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury set to play for Blackhawks this season

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has informed the Chicago Blackhawks that he will play for the team during the 2021-22 season after being acquired in a trade last week. The 36-year-old Fleury has one year remaining on his current contract with a salary cap hit of $7 million for this season. After...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

West Notes: Zadorov, Kesler, Nurse, Khaira, Blackhawks Cap

The fact that Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov was among the 17 players to file for salary arbitration on Sunday raised some eyebrows considering he has been with Calgary for all of a few days. However, his agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star released a statement via Twitter outlining that the short time since the move played a role in the filing:

Comments / 0

Community Policy