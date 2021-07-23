Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Quantum Triple Play For Honeywell And CQC- Major Error Correction Research, New World Record For Quantum Volume, And New VQE-Type Quantum Algorithm

By Paul Smith-Goodson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the wake of a planned merger announcement for Honeywell Quantum Solutions (HQS) and Cambridge Quantum (CQ), the pair jointly made three significant quantum announcements this week. The announcements covered a lot of ground - quantum error correction, a new quantum volume record, and speedup of important quantum optimization software. HQS and CQ have a long history of working together on quantum projects that involve optimization, scheduling, and other enterprise-level challenges.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

255K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computer#Quantum Cloud#Quantum Volume#Quantum Error Correction#Hqs#Honeywell International#Qubits#Qccd#Honeywell Model#Vqe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Quantum computing and cybersecurity: friends or foes?

Shor's algorithm was a watershed moment for the quantum computing industry. It demonstrated that quantum computers could realistically perform useful computational tasks that can never be performed by classical computers in any reasonable time. About the author. Nir Minerbi is CEO of Classiq Technologies. But the algorithm -- finding the...
Engineeringaithority.com

Cambridge Quantum Algorithm Solves Optimisation Problems Significantly Faster, Outperforming Existing Quantum Methods

A novel combinatorial optimisation algorithm sets a new quantum computing standard at the heart of the modern economy. In a development that is likely to set a new industry standard, scientists at Cambridge Quantum (CQ) have developed a new algorithm for solving combinatorial optimisation problems that are widespread in business and industry, such as travelling salesman, vehicle routing or job shop scheduling, using near-term quantum computers.
SoftwareCNET

Honeywell, Google bring practical quantum computers a big step closer

Honeywell and Google have detailed dueling demonstrations of logical qubits, a technology that can correct errors in potentially powerful but notoriously finicky quantum computers. In a research paper released Wednesday, Honeywell said it had ganged together multiple physical qubits -- the storage and processing units of quantum computers -- so...
SoftwareHPCwire

Google Reports 100-Fold Improved Quantum Error Suppression

Error mitigation is perhaps the biggest challenge and barrier to implementing practical quantum computing in the era of noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) computers. Last week, Google reported promising use of so-called “stabilizer code” on its 54-qubit Sycamore quantum processor to suppress errors. The recent work, published in Nature Communications, reduced the number of errors requiring correction 100-fold per round, reported Google researchers.
Energy Industrytdworld.com

Quantum Computing for the Future Grid

The electric power grid is undergoing unprecedented change. This change is due to decarbonization efforts, increased reliance on renewable and variable generation resources, the integration of distributed energy resources, and transportation electrification. In turn, these changes have required electric utilities to expand their monitoring and measurement efforts through metering infrastructure and distribution automation initiatives. All these efforts have resulted in the collection of mountains of data from the electric grid. While this significant increase in data collection enables better monitoring of the grid and enhanced decision making, we still need a robust computational foundation that can convert all this collected big data into actionable information.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A quantum algorithm for training wide and deep classical neural networks

Given the success of deep learning in classical machine learning, quantum algorithms for traditional neural network architectures may provide one of the most promising settings for quantum machine learning. Considering a fully-connected feedforward neural network, we show that conditions amenable to classical trainability via gradient descent coincide with those necessary for efficiently solving quantum linear systems. We propose a quantum algorithm to approximately train a wide and deep neural network up to $O(1/n)$ error for a training set of size $n$ by performing sparse matrix inversion in $O(\log n)$ time. To achieve an end-to-end exponential speedup over gradient descent, the data distribution must permit efficient state preparation and readout. We numerically demonstrate that the MNIST image dataset satisfies such conditions; moreover, the quantum algorithm matches the accuracy of the fully-connected network. Beyond the proven architecture, we provide empirical evidence for $O(\log n)$ training of a convolutional neural network with pooling.
Engineeringnextplatform.com

What Are Quantum Hardware Startups Thinking?

Atom Computing adds itself to a growing list of quantum systems makers with pedigreed founders, funding announcements, and a market that even the big players haven’t mastered. With no acquisition/cash-out goals apparent, no established market to chase, and competitive differentiation so nuanced, what’s the game?. If the last five years...
Aerospace & DefenseComputer Weekly

Fujitsu uses quantum-inspired algorithm to tackle space waste

The University of Glasgow has worked with Fujitsu and satellite service and sustainability firm Astroscale on a quantum-inspired project to remove space debris. The project, carried out as part of the UK Space Agency grant, Advancing research into space surveillance and tracking, was developed over six months. It makes use of Artificial Neural Network (ANN)-based rapid trajectory design algorithms, developed by the University of Glasgow, alongside Fujitsu’s Digital Annealer and Quantum Inspired Optimisation Services to solve some of the main optimisation problems associated with ADR (Active Debris Removal) mission planning design.
Healthhealthcaredive.com

How close is quantum computing in healthcare?

The world is on the cusp of a new era of computing with the advent of quantum technology, a highly touted but abstract branch of engineering with the potential to transform the healthcare industry that has yet to be fully leveraged in real-world applications. Near-term uses run the gamut from...
Softwaresingularityhub.com

Google Gets One Step Closer to Error-Corrected Quantum Computing

One of the biggest barriers standing in the way of useful quantum computers is how error-prone today’s devices are. Now, Google has provided an experimental demonstration of how to correct this problem and scale it up for much larger devices. The power of quantum computers comes from their ability to...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
Computersarxiv.org

Realizing Fractional-Quantum-Hall Gravitons on Quantum Computers

Intermediate-scale quantum technologies provide unprecedented opportunities for scientific discoveries while posing the challenge of identifying important problems that can take advantage of them through algorithmic innovations. A major open problem in quantum many-body physics is the table-top generation and detection of emergent excitations analogous to gravitons -- the elusive mediators of gravitational force in a quantum theory of gravity. In solid-state materials, fractional quantum Hall phases are one of the leading platforms for realizing graviton-like excitations. However, their direct observation remains an experimental challenge. Here, we generate these excitations on the IBM quantum processor. We first identify an effective one-dimensional model that captures the geometric properties and graviton dynamics of fractional quantum Hall states. We then develop an efficient, optimal-control-based variational quantum algorithm to simulate geometric quench and the subsequent graviton dynamics, which we successfully implement on the IBM quantum computer. Our results open a new avenue for studying the emergence of gravitons in a new class of tractable models that lend themselves to direct implementations on the existing quantum hardware.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum inch further towards quantum computing

Honeywell and Cambridge Quantum have made three advances which suggest that quantum computing is closer than expected. First, researchers at Honeywell Quantum Solutions demonstrated repeated rounds of real-time quantum error correction (QEC). Secondly, the company achieved a quantum volume of 1,024 which was the highest measured on a quantum computer...
Computerscrowdfundinsider.com

Cambridge Quantum Reveals New Algorithm for Solving Combinatorial Optimization Problems with Business Use-Cases

Mathematical conundrums such as these can be found at the core of a wide range of real-world optimization challenges like designing manufacturing processes, filling delivery trucks or even routing passenger jets. As the level of automation in global businesses increases, optimization algorithms running on some of the most high-performance classical...
MathematicsNature.com

Variational quantum algorithm with information sharing

We introduce an optimisation method for variational quantum algorithms and experimentally demonstrate a 100-fold improvement in efficiency compared to naive implementations. The effectiveness of our approach is shown by obtaining multi-dimensional energy surfaces for small molecules and a spin model. Our method solves related variational problems in parallel by exploiting the global nature of Bayesian optimisation and sharing information between different optimisers. Parallelisation makes our method ideally suited to the next generation of variational problems with many physical degrees of freedom. This addresses a key challenge in scaling-up quantum algorithms towards demonstrating quantum advantage for problems of real-world interest.
ComputersHPCwire

Quantum Computing Researchers Join Classiq’s New Technical Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2021 — Classiq Technologies announced today that two leading researchers in quantum computing – Prof. Tal Mor and Prof. Robert Wille – are joining its newly-formed Technical Advisory Board. Tal Mor is a Professor of Computer Science at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology,...
Engineeringdiginomica.com

Oxford Quantum Circuits launches quantum computing in the cloud

Start-up Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has launched the UK's first homegrown Quantum Computing as-a-Service (QCaaS) platform, making the first quantum computer built in the UK with proprietary technology accessible to enterprises and strategic partners. OQC's patented Coaxmon superconducting qubit array uses a 3D architecture that the company says will make...
Computersarxiv.org

On the Quantum Performance Evaluation of Two Distributed Quantum Architectures

Distributed quantum applications impose requirements on the quality of the quantum states that they consume. When analyzing architecture implementations of quantum hardware, characterizing this quality forms an important factor in understanding their performance. Fundamental characteristics of quantum hardware lead to inherent tradeoffs between the quality of states and traditional performance metrics such as throughput. Furthermore, any real-world implementation of quantum hardware exhibits time-dependent noise that degrades the quality of quantum states over time. Here, we study the performance of two possible architectures for interfacing a quantum processor with a quantum network. The first corresponds to the current experimental state of the art in which the same device functions both as a processor and a network device. The second corresponds to a future architecture that separates these two functions over two distinct devices. We model these architectures as Markov chains and compare their quality of executing quantum operations and producing entangled quantum states as functions of their memory lifetimes, as well as the time that it takes to perform various operations within each architecture. As an illustrative example, we apply our analysis to architectures based on Nitrogen-Vacancy centers in diamond, where we find that for present-day device parameters one architecture is more suited to computation-heavy applications, and the other for network-heavy ones. Besides the detailed study of these architectures, a novel contribution of our work are several formulas that connect an understanding of waiting time distributions to the decay of quantum quality over time for the most common noise models employed in quantum technologies. This provides a valuable new tool for performance evaluation experts, and its applications extend beyond the two architectures studied in this work.
ComputersAPS physics

Low-Depth Mechanisms for Quantum Optimization

One of the major application areas of interest for both near-term and fault-tolerant quantum computers is the optimization of classical objective functions. In this work, we develop intuitive constructions for a large class of these algorithms based on connections to simple dynamics of quantum systems, quantum walks, and classical continuous relaxations. We focus on developing a language and tools connected with kinetic energy on a graph for understanding the physical mechanisms of success and failure to guide algorithmic improvement. This physical language, in combination with uniqueness results related to unitarity, allow us to identify some potential pitfalls from kinetic energy fundamentally opposing the goal of optimization. This is connected to effects from wavefunction confinement, phase randomization, and shadow defects lurking in the objective far away from the ideal solution. As an example, we explore the surprising deficiency of many quantum methods in solving uncoupled spin problems and how this is both predictive of performance on some more complex systems while immediately suggesting simple resolutions. Further examination of canonical problems like the Hamming ramp or bush of implications show that entanglement can be strictly detrimental to performance results from the underlying mechanism of solution in approaches like the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). Kinetic energy and graph Laplacian perspectives provide new insights to common initialization and optimal solutions in QAOA as well as new methods for more effective layerwise training. Connections to classical methods of continuous extensions, homotopy methods, and iterated rounding suggest new directions for research in quantum optimization. Throughout, we unveil many pitfalls and mechanisms in quantum optimization using a physical perspective, which aim to spur the development of novel quantum optimization algorithms and refinements.
TechnologyForbes

5G And Fiber: Quantum-Ready Security

Security CEO and Founder of Safe Quantum Inc., working with data-driven companies to define, develop and deploy quantum-safe technologies. Data is choking the classic internet, expanding exponentially and clogging networks, making the promise of the 5G network alluring. What is a 5G network? Funnily enough, it’s the fifth generation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy