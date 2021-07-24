Montreal Canadiens: Three Players You Want To See Fall To Habs In Round 1

Well, less than 5 years after the Vegas Golden Knights took the stage in the last NHL Expansion Draft, another one is already upon us, something Montreal Canadiens fans are no stranger to. Ever since being formally introduced as the NHL’s newest team a few months ago, the Seattle Kraken have taken the league and its fans by storm (no pun intended), in what should be a busy off-season for GM Ron Francis. In that same sense, Habs GM Marc Bergevin has his work cut out for him after Montreal’s improbable run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020-21.