Health Fusion: All about diabetes. Experts discuss the connection to obesity and dementia, islet transplantation and how to reduce risk

People who develop type 2 diabetes at a younger age have an increased risk of dementia, according to a new study funded in part by NIA and published in JAMA on April 27. Type 2 diabetes is a serious chronic condition that affects many older adults. This disease is becoming more common and is occurring at younger ages. Previous studies have shown that diabetes is associated with an increased risk of dementia. However, these studies did not address whether the age at which a person is diagnosed with type 2 diabetes influences this risk.