Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Conservation award for UH Hilo alumnus recognizes 30 years of outreach

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepartment of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Outreach Specialist John Kahiapo was busy teaching young fishers at Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island about pono practices and the importance of conservation when he was completely caught off-guard. Fellow DLNR officers and his ʻohana presented him with an exemplary award. The department chose Kahiapo, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo alumnus, as its recipient of this year’s DLNR Citizen Conservationist Award, which recognizes people in the community who go above and beyond to protect natural and cultural resources.

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hilo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Outreach#Uh Hilo#Alumnus#Fish#University Of Hawai I#O Ahu#Saint Louis School#The U S Coast Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy