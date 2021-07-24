Conservation award for UH Hilo alumnus recognizes 30 years of outreach

Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Outreach Specialist John Kahiapo was busy teaching young fishers at Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park on Hawaiʻi Island about pono practices and the importance of conservation when he was completely caught off-guard. Fellow DLNR officers and his ʻohana presented him with an exemplary award. The department chose Kahiapo, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo alumnus, as its recipient of this year’s DLNR Citizen Conservationist Award, which recognizes people in the community who go above and beyond to protect natural and cultural resources.