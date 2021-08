There are lots of things to look forward to about summer, but the arrival of warm weather pests isn’t one of them. June bugs get their name from the month you’ll typically begin seeing them in your yard (they’re also sometimes referred to as May bugs). They fall under the scarab beetle category, and according to Orkin, adults are typically a half inch to one inch long, and are brown or red in color. Because they aren’t the most graceful flyers, you can often find them crashing into windows or screens.