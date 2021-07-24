Brad Pitt Loses Previously Awarded Time with His Kids as Judge Is Disqualified in Ongoing Dispute
A new decision has shaken up Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's child custody case. While the actor, 57, had previously been awarded more time with the former couple's five minor children by Judge John Ouderkirk in May, that decision is now reversed after a three-judge panel disqualified Ouderkirk from the case citing a violation of "his ethical obligations," according to an opinion submitted to the court on Friday.people.com
