Joplin NALA Read celebrates 40 years of literacy work

Wenjuan Heim, of Joplin, and her 77-year-old mother, Shenqin Ding, who are natives of China, say they’re now able to navigate life successfully in the United States after learning English at Joplin NALA Read.

Heim, 53, discovered NALA services a year after moving to Missouri in 2006. The Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action, also known as Joplin NALA Read, is a not-for-profit literacy organization that teaches adults how to improve their reading, math or English.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, NALA is also is a United Way partner agency and an accredited member of ProLiteracy, the largest adult literacy and basic education nonprofit membership organization in the nation.

The U.S. has the world’s largest immigrant population, holding 1 in 5 of the world’s immigrants, according to the Pew Research Center’s Social & Demographic Trends Project. More than 50% of students at Joplin NALA Read, located at 123 S. Main St., are adult learners from other countries who want to improve their English language skills.

Heim, describing English as a beautiful language, loves the pronunciation and grammar usage. Not only does it roll off her tongue well, she said, but it has also helped give her a better life and a sense of identity as an American.

“I found a job here, and I bought my house here,” Heim said. “If I didn’t know English, I would be back in China. I really enjoy being who I am now.”

Heim’s mother moved to Joplin seven years ago from Guilin, located in south China. The two now attend classes together at Joplin NALA to bolster their language skills in their adopted country.

“It’s been a slow process to learn English because before she came to the United States, she didn’t know any English letters,” Heim said of her mother. “She came here in 2014, and when she took her first class, she said she had it down in 10 minutes. Now, she can read.”

Ding spends at least four hours a day reading or writing English, an achievement she once thought was impossible before coming to the U.S. She had never learned English before becoming a NALA student and expressed gratitude for the dedicated volunteers and staff.

Shenqin Ding works on an English lesson at Joplin NALA Read this week. The native of China credits the Joplin nonprofit for helping her improve her English skills.

“The teachers in Joplin NALA have been very patient with me,” she wrote in a translated statement to the Globe. “They taught me English from the very beginning. They inspired me to have great interest in learning English. Now, I can read and write simple English sentences, and my vocabulary is expanding as I am continuing to study in NALA.”

Mission

Joplin NALA Read has been working to assist adult learners like Ding and Heim since its inception in 1981. It now serves an average of 150 people annually.

Adult literacy remains its top mission. The U.S. Department of Education estimates that more than 43 million adults in the U.S. cannot read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level. In Jasper and Newton counties alone, there are roughly 11,000 adults with low literacy skills.

The mission of Joplin NALA is to provide tuition-free programs to improve the self-sufficiency of families by supporting adult learners in their efforts to increase skills — efforts that give them access to a better life and have a positive effect on the community.

The organization will celebrate its 40-year anniversary in the community this year with a Literacy Liftoff event slated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Missouri Southern State University soccer fields. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The fundraiser will feature a hot air balloon if weather permits, food trucks, a raffle, games, entertainment and other local literacy organizations.

Grace Clouse, executive director, said the goal is to raise $4,000 for the program, which would account for nearly 1% of its overall annual budget.

Samantha Tossell works with Shenqin Ding on an English lesson on Tuesday at Joplin NALA Read. The nonprofit offers one-on-one tutoring in literacy-related subjects.

NALA receives 40% of necessary funding from the United Way. The remaining funds come from grants, community organizations and foundations, individual contributions, and NALA’s annual Spell Ball fundraiser and literacy awareness event. The cost of student and tutor resources, supplies, facility costs and program management is approximately $15 per hour of student instruction.

The September fundraiser will be more important than ever because Joplin NALA had to cancel its last two fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to celebrate how far we’ve come, but the event is also our fundraiser for the year,” Clouse said. “We’re collecting sponsorships for this event, and we’re also going to have a raffle. I’m really excited. This will be our chance to get back out into the community and raise those funds that we haven’t had.”

More than 7,000 adults in Jasper County lack the skills necessary to identify a location on a map, compare prices or fill out a job application. Literacy skills can help lead to new job attainment and better habits passed on through generations. Clouse said she believes those goals are being reached, even if it’s just one person at a time.

“We serve Jasper, Newton and any surrounding counties, and virtually, we serve any student who can get to us,” she said. “With COVID, that is slowly changing. If we have a student in one of the communities that can’t get here, we can offer them some of our online options.”

Bringing all adults to the equivalent of a sixth grade reading level would generate an additional $2.2 trillion in annual income for the country, according to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Joplin NALA Read offers one-on-one tutoring in literacy-related subjects, including reading, writing, math, computers and English as a second language. For more information, call 417-782-2646.