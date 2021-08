There will be an election in the City of Port Huron next week. On Tuesday, August 3rd, voters will once again go to the polls to decide the fate of another marijuana initiative. Intended to revise the ordinance that was passed by voters last November, the proposal seeks to give priority to medical marijuana stores while undoing the scoring system the city used for recreational marijuana stores. Cyndee Jonseck is the Port Huron City Clerk and tells WPHM those wishing to vote by mail have a deadline coming up this Friday at 5pm, which is the latest you can request an absentee ballot by mail. She also says there will be some in person absentee voting opportunities too.