Juventus are reportedly looking to offload Aaron Ramsey, with Tottenham likely to make a move for the former Arsenal midfielder. The Daily Mail citing Gazzetta dello Sport, says the Italian giants are desperate to ease their precarious financial situation by selling the 30-year-old Wales international. Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici is believed to view Ramsey as an ideal option to help bolster the team’s midfield ranks and options available to new manager Nuno Espirito Santo.