TikTok Is Divided On This Frozen Pizza Cutting Hack
Artisan pizza chefs, look away for this one. TikTok user Conan Harkin has a frozen pizza hack that has the internet divided. In a video about dividing pizza, they use the caption, "Break the pizza before cutting so you don't have to cut it after" (via TikTok). The clip shows the TikToker grabbing a small frozen pizza still in the plastic, placing it along the side of the kitchen counter, and pushing until the crust cracks. They rotate the pie and repeat this process, yielding a fully "sliced" pizza that's ready to be baked.www.mashed.com
