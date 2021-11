As you may know, property taxes assessed through Salt Lake County are due at the end of this month. What you might not know is how much money the City receives and how is it spent. Well, about $0.15 of every dollar goes to South Jordan City. This means that a primary residential home valued at $500,000 will pay approximately $448 annually ($38 per month) to the City. That money is used to fund 100% of police services and 19% of fire services within South Jordan City. The rest of the Fire Services funding comes from sales tax revenue.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO