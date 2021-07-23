Cancel
Sabine County, TX

Sabine County ranked 6th in study when measuring effectiveness of property tax

Cover picture for the articleA recent study by SmartAsset finds the places in Texas where residents receive the most value for what they pay in property taxes. First, the study measures the effective property tax paid in each county to determine the relative property tax burden. From there, the study analyzes the quality of public schools within each county. Finally, it measures how much value properties in the county have gained throughout a five year period. Taken together, these factors determine where residents are seeing the most value for their property taxes. For a look at the top performing counties in Texas, check out the table below.

