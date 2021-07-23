Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Lessons From The Pandemic For Office Building Owners And Managers

By Marc DeLuca
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc DeLuca is Eastern Regional President of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. Over the last year and a half, those involved in the business of office buildings have faced unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic. In some cases, office building owners and managers struggled to collect rent from tenants who were striving to remain productive and profitable amidst a global health and economic crisis. As many of these companies were forced to pivot to remote work temporarily, office owners have been tasked with making sure tenants and employees feel comfortable returning to the workplace and striving to provide safe environments as they navigate this process.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Office Buildings#Foreclosure#Cdc#Commercial Real Estate#Eastern Regional#Kbs#Deloitte#The Wall Street Journal#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Public Health
Related
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

Welltower Buys NYC Medical Offices Under New JV With Aspect Health

Welltower has acquired a portfolio of six Class A medical office buildings and properties under construction across in-fill markets in the New York City metro area under a newly formed joint venture with Aspect Health for a pro-rata investment amount of $98 million. In addition, the JV will have a ten-year exclusivity agreement on future development opportunities in the NYC metro area.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

CRG Launches Fund to Develop $1.5B in Industrial Properties

Chicago-based Clayco’s real estate investment and development company, CRG, has launched US Logistics Fund II (USLF II) to develop a projected $1.5 billion of new e-commerce and distribution facilities in key markets throughout the US over the next three years. CRG has opened the fund to high-net-worth individuals, family offices,...
Travelvt.edu

Updates to Global Travel Policy reflect lessons learned from pandemic response

From: The Global Education Office, part of Outreach & International Affairs. The COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a halt in 2020. As Virginia Tech resumes activities to support its mission as a global land grant university, updates to the Global Travel Policy were needed. Updates to the policy reflect lessons learned from the university’s pandemic response, including:
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

Lasting Pandemic Payments Lessons

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo Money, writes about how the pandemic triggered an urgent need for a widespread shift to digital disbursements, including real-time payments, and what that means for the future of the industry.
Retailbloomberglaw.com

Office Tenants Can Learn Lease Lessons From Trial Court Retail Rulings

More than a year since the start of the pandemic, litigation involving commercial leases has been increasingly active, particularly in the retail space. Given a lack of meaningful guidance from appellate courts in many jurisdictions, however, trial court decisions at various procedural junctures in retail cases offer the most valuable lessons on how other commercial tenants may effectively enforce their rights to rent relief.
Florida Stateworth.com

6 Crisis Management Lessons From the Florida Condo Collapse

The tragic condominium collapse that occurred recently in Surfside, Fla., has shed light on the importance of crisis management. Identifying threats before they arise can be a challenge. Emergencies can be difficult, if not impossible, to anticipate, but how to respond to them can be thought out beforehand. Proper planning is the first step in handling a crisis.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Office Building Owners Lean Into Amenities Despite Risk

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Amenities, according to Merriam-Webster, are something that help to provide comfort, convenience or enjoyment to a user. Help to, nothing. In today’s office market, amenities...
Cheshire, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Cheshire businesses learned valuable lessons from pandemic

CHESHIRE — Local businesses have had to adapt to and overcome a lot throughout the pandemic. For some, it meant completely changing their business model, shifting focus to a different clientele or offering products to meet the new needs of their customers. For others, it meant a slight shift in their day-to-day operations, with a pivot back to mostly “business as usual” once the pandemic began to subside.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Rental

IPAF Says ‘Sustainability is Key’ to Building from Pandemic

Sustainability, digitization, and adopting new technologies are the key to building from the COVID-19 pandemic, said presenters at this year’s IPAF Summit, hosted for the first time ever as a virtual event along with a digital prize-giving for the International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) back in March. The theme...
Constructionaithority.com

How Residential Construction Companies Can Recover in 2021 and Beyond

The future of the housing market is difficult to predict. As construction recovers post-lockdown, developers, constructors and contractors alike face some uncertainty in the coming months and even years. Here, I look beyond COVID-19 and outlines how home-builders can navigate their path to success by ensuring high quality, cost-effective and on-time housing projects.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
B106

Walmart Has Reversed The Mask Policy for Employees

The Delta Variant of COVID-19 is bringing on some changes. Super store Walmart has announced that they are revising their mask policy, once again requiring staff to mask up. Affective as of Friday, July 29th all employees in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates including those who are vaccinated are required to wear masks.
Public Healthksjd.org

Pandemic Lessons: Urban Planners Are Rethinking Downtown Spaces

The pandemic has a lot of us rethinking how we live and work. That's true for the people who help design cities, too. Urban planners are seeing new problems and potential opportunities for renovating downtowns, and a massive injection of federal funding could provide a chance to cross some things off their to-do lists. Tyler Scott of Michigan Radio reports.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Buying & selling in America’s largest retirement community

America’s largest retirement community spans three Florida counties and more than 70 miles. It has over 120,000 residents — all of whom are at least 55 years of age. And if the sheer size of the gated, master-planned complex known as The Villages doesn’t convince you of the uniqueness of the community – which was developed in the 1980s by developer Harold Schwartz and his son H. Gary Morse – consider that the “activities packet” given to new residents consists of 200 pages listing more than 2,400 clubs and groups.
Medway, MAWorcester Business Journal

Toll Brothers to build $45M, 190-unit rental property in Medway

Pennsylvania luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers and international real estate investor HQ Capital have partnered to develop Hathon, a 190-unit, $45-million rental project in Medway. Hathon is located on a 12.3-acre plot at 39 Main St. and will consist of 142 market-rate units and 48 affordable units, according to the Wednesday...
Health ServicesAntelope Valley Press

State learns costly pandemic lesson about hospitals

SACRAMENTO — California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state’s worst Coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter, forcing exhausted hospital workers to treat patients in tents and cafeterias. It was a costly way to...
Real Estatealvareviewcourier.com

How rising construction costs could impact your homeowners insurance

If you recently started a home improvement project, you probably have noticed the rise in construction costs. According to Verisk’s (ISO) most recent 360Value Quarterly Cost Update, total reconstruction costs increased 8.1% countrywide, on average, between January 2020 and January 2021. Lumber, iron, steel and labor costs all have increased in just a year. These drastic increases are not exclusive to building materials. These rising construction costs may have a significant impact on your homeowners insurance as well.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Are HOA Properties Right for Investors?

Homeowner’s associations (HOA) are self-governing bodies that oversee and manage a residential community. Homeowners within the boundaries of the HOA automatically become dues-paying members and cannot opt-out of the HOA. Almost every HOA is run by a board of directors elected by the membership. The goal of an HOA is to maintain and increase home values in the community along with sustaining a quality lifestyle. Increasing the value of their property is appealing to every investor. However, when it comes to an HOA controlled property, it’s important to know what you are buying into.

Comments / 0

Community Policy