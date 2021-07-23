Lessons From The Pandemic For Office Building Owners And Managers

Marc DeLuca is Eastern Regional President of KBS, one of the largest investors of premier commercial real estate in the nation. Over the last year and a half, those involved in the business of office buildings have faced unprecedented challenges related to the pandemic. In some cases, office building owners and managers struggled to collect rent from tenants who were striving to remain productive and profitable amidst a global health and economic crisis. As many of these companies were forced to pivot to remote work temporarily, office owners have been tasked with making sure tenants and employees feel comfortable returning to the workplace and striving to provide safe environments as they navigate this process.