ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are getting a better idea of where New Mexico United‘s new stadium will be. From the new study just released, it looks like it may end up in the heart of downtown Albuquerque. It’s the study New Mexico United has been waiting for. “I am pumped up,” United owner and CEO Peter Trevisani said. “The team is pumped up. The coaches are pumped up. It matters a lot.”