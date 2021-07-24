Mercedes-Benz says it's going all-electric within the decade

Mercedes-Benz plans to shift to electric vehicles by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz has plans to introduce three new all-electric units already slated down the pipeline for 2025.

The electronic vehicle (EV) industry is shaping up to be the future of automotive manufacturing, rather than a trend to entice more environment-friendly consumers.

Joining the list of auto brands promising to commit to becoming fully or partially electric is Mercedes-Benz -- which will shift to fully producing its electronic fleet by 2030, according to Eletrek.

CEO of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Ola Källenius said in a statement on Thursday, “The EV shift is picking up speed – especially in the luxury segment, where Mercedes-Benz belongs.”

“The tipping point is getting closer and we will be ready as markets switch to electric-only by the end of this decade. This step marks a profound reallocation of capital. By managing this faster transformation while safeguarding our profitability targets, we will ensure the enduring success of Mercedes-Benz. Thanks to our highly qualified and motivated workforce, I am convinced that we will be successful in this exciting new era,” he added.

Mercedes-Benz has plans to introduce three new all-electric units, already slated for 2025, to help roll out their transition from traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

Needing more than 200 Gigawatt hours, the new line of Mercedes-Benz EVs will need help from its partners, specifically in Europe who are developing and producing, and eight Gigafactories to carry out its plans.

