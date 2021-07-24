Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Hendry; Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COLLIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HENDRY COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 801 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hendry Correctional, or 18 miles east of Ave Maria, moving southeast at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Hendry Correctional, Big Cypress Seminole Reservation and Big Cypress National Preserve.

