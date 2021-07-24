Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTH CENTRAL BUTLER...EAST CENTRAL CONECUH AND COVINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 700 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Red Level, or 8 miles northwest of Andalusia, moving southeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Andalusia, Opp, McKenzie, River Falls, Red Level, Heath and Gantt.alerts.weather.gov
